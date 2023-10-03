The Top Ways We Innovate Our Home

With a toddler, two dogs, and busy jobs for both Mom and Dad, the Wendt gang has a pretty hectic lifestyle, so home wellness is important to us. What do I mean by home wellness? In this case, I’m talking about using smart technology and home automation to save time and make our lives feel just a little bit calmer and healthier. Thanks to our partnership with LG, we have made numerous upgrades, prioritizing products that can make a big difference to our family. LG has released a variety of smart home devices for every room, so we have no shortage of opportunities to simplify our tasks and improve our overall wellness in our space.

Living Room

We spend a lot of time in the living room, and one item we have our eyes on is the LG AeroTower. Recently, we took a visit to the LG showroom, and we were amazed by this innovative air purifier – it’s not available in Canada yet, but we can’t wait until it gets here!

The LG AeroTower has a modern, sleek, stylish design, and it features a quiet operating system. That way, you won't even know it is turned on; however, in our family, we have lots of allergies so we would definitely notice the difference in air quality.

Staying with the living room, as a family that loves a good, old-fashioned movie night, we made a good choice with the LG C1 65'' 4K Smart OLED TV. Some of the benefits of this TV include its great processing system (complete with AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro), its self-lighting OLED pixels and a Magic Remote that makes it easier to flip through channels and streaming platforms.

That said, a TV with great visuals needs immersive sound, which is why we paired the OLED TV with the LG Soundbar SP9YA. This combo is perfect when Astrid and I are hanging out on the couch with Auggie and Ace watching a family classic, but it also makes a major difference when our family and friends come by to watch the latest new release.

Laundry Room

Laundry is a pretty big deal when you have little ones at home, so getting the LG WashTower was a no-brainer for us – and Astrid’s mother even got one too. Back to the idea of home wellness, we love that the LG WashTower pairs with the ThinQ app, meaning we can check on our cycles from our phones without taking time away from the family.

There are several other features that sold us on the WashTower: The AI technology helps us save a lot of time because it senses fabric softness and load size to help select the best wash cycle.The unique design saves a lot of space in our laundry room, the easy-to-reach centre control panel is perfect for starting up a load, and the customizable cycles through the ThinQ app enable us to tailor the wash or dry cycles to meet our many laundry needs. Now with Auggie, we need to wash more clothes than ever before, and he gives us some pretty tough stains to tackle!

Whole House

While it’s hard to pick one favourite innovation from LG, LG CordZero vacuum is definitely high on the list. It is an item we didn't know we needed, but now we can’t imagine our life without it.

This vacuum has completely changed the way we clean our home. Because our old house was four stories, we got tired of dragging a corded vacuum around the house. It took us forever to finish the job, and we were exhausted by the time we were done. Now, with the LG CordZero vacuum, there is a tower that charges the device for us with two rechargeable batteries. Plus, the vacuum has LG’s proprietary Kompressor technology, which compresses dust and pet hair to double the bin capacity. And, as a bonus, it automatically empties the dust bin for us.

It’s also got a telescopic wand, which allows us to reach into all the corners of our home. This is an important task when we’ve got Auggie and Ace running around everywhere!

We Love Our Relationship With LG

These are just a few of our favourite product innovations from LG. We love the ease of use, thoughtful design and smart technology features. We can't wait to see what they come out with next, and we are excited to share our discoveries with all of you!

Most Canadians know Kevin as a Bachelor in Paradise fan favourite. However, he is also a firefighter, a dad, and a content creator. He gives fans inside-access into his life as a husband and new dad,as he moves through his everyday life. When it comes to technology, he is an avid researcher and relies on reviews to help inform choices he makes for himself and his family. He wants to help take the guesswork out for his followers, by drawing a connection between advancements in technology and people's everyday needs.

Kevin is working closely with LG Canada to demonstrate how the meaningful investments the company is making globally in listening to its customers alongside research and development (R&D), influence the products we have in our homes today.