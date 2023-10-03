LG G8 ThinQ™

About Cookies on This Site

Seamless Design

All-Round Smoothness

Immerse yourself in the 6.1" crystal clear OLED display with outstanding sharpness and rich colours from edge to edge. Crafted with an uninterrupted glass front and back, the phone speaker is no longer needed and has been completely removed, while the camera array on the rear has no bump. A smoother, streamlined and more comfortable grip.
Z Camera

Accuracy in 3 Dimensions

Not just for taking photos. The Z Camera uses infrared lights and ToF sensor to measure what's in front. The revolutionary technology brings stronger biometric security, enables a touch-free phone interface, and adds extraordinary depth and resolution to selfies.
Air Motion

A New Way to Interact

Discover a new way to interact with your screen that frees up your hand. Hands dirty, or wet? With just a wave of your hand, now answer calls, snooze alarms and even increase volume without touching your phone. The future is here, and it's hands-free.
Crystal Sound OLED with Boombox Speaker

Booming Stereo Sound

Sound straight from your screen. Audio gets a boost in clarity with Crystal Sound OLED, which eliminates an external receiver hole for a clean and minimal design. The Boombox Speaker pumps out room-filling audio with astonishing bass whenever you lay down your phone. Full-range sound that's ideal for music, movies and more.
Hand ID

Security Is In Your Hands

A 3D sensor scans your unique circulatory hand pattern to unlock your phone. This offers unprecedented security that builds upon standard authentication methods that go beyond fingerprints, face recognition or passwords. Simply unlock with a quick scan of your palm. It's a level of confidence and convenience that no other phone can match.
Face Unlock

Your Face Unlocks It All

Got your hands full? Use your face to unlock your phone! Advanced 3D sensors detect your facial features for greater security and ease. Even on bright and sunny days, facial authentication is quick and accurate.
Portrait

DSLR-Like Selfies

Your phone is your DSLR. The Portrait feature makes selfies look professional with greater depth. It keeps you in clear focus against an elegantly blurred background.
Video Depth Control

Shoot Videos like a Pro

Shoot movies with a beautiful background blur. Now, smartphone videos look like they were made with a professional camera. Video Depth Control keeps the subject in sharp focus with a soft cinematic background.
Spotlight

Light Where You Want It

Get studio-quality lighting, anywhere. Choose from 6 studio-like lighting effects to brighten, contour or add drama to your portraits. Spotlight detects your facial curvature to create natural shadows and gorgeous highlights. Flawless images are effortless without the inconvenience of added lighting touchups.
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855

Blazing Speeds, Legendary Power

Ushering in a new decade of transformative user experiences. Unleash the ultimate mobile platform, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855, for multi-gigabit connectivity, smarter AI, real-time XR, ultra-responsive multi-player gaming with Snapdragon Elite Gaming, 4K HDR video, longer battery life, and more.

Alt text

*No deductibles, no premiums, no shipping charges.
Replacement device will be in new or refurbished condition.
Terms and conditions apply. Registration required.

Alt text

*ToF (Time of Flight) sensor accurately maps 3D space by calculating the light response time to recognize shapes and their distance from the sensor.
All Spec

BASE SPECIFICATIONS

Form Factor

Full Touch Screen

Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Processor & Chip Set

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (SM8150)

Battery

3,500 mAh Non-Removable Battery

Fast Charging

QuickCharge 3.0 (16.2W) / PD (21W) + Wireless Charging (9W)

Additional Specs

FM Radio
Air Motion
Dedicated Google Assistant Key

AUDIO/VIDEO

Camera

Dual Rear Cameras
12 MP Standard Angle 78º with f/1.5 and OIS/Glass Lens/Active Alignment/PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus)

16 MP Wide Angle 107º with f/1.9

Front Camera with ToF (Time of Flight) for 3D depth detection. 8MP Normal Lens Angle 80° with f1.7

Sound

Boombox Speaker + Crystal Sound OLED Stereo, DTS:X 3D Surround, Hi-Fi Quad 32bit DAC

MEMORY

Internal

128GB

External

up to 2TB (sold separately)

RAM

6GB

Security

Fingerprint Sensor, Face Recognition, World's 1st Palm Vein Recognition (Hand ID)

Water And Dust Resistant

IP68 & 810G MIL-STD

Intelligence (AI)

AI Camera, Google Lens, Google Assistant

DISPLAY

Type

QHD+ FullVision P-OLED Display, HDR 10 Supported

Size (inch)

6.1"

Maximum Brightness

600nit

Pixel Density

564ppi

Resolution

QHD + P-OLED (3120 x 1440)

Aspect Ratio

18x9, (New Second Screen, 19.5:9)

Screen to Body Ratio

83.10%

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, Apt-X-HD

USB

USB 2.0 (3.1 Compatible) Type C

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)

GPS

A-GPS

NFC

Yes

