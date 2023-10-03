About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG G8X ThinQ Single Screen

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

LG G8X ThinQ Single Screen

LMG850UM2

LG G8X ThinQ Single Screen

(1)
Do More Things, Your Way

Do More Things, Your Way

Multi-task like never before. Text a friend while watching a video.* Share and compare while shopping. All at the same time.
One Screen Or Two, You Choose

One Screen Or Two, You Choose

The power of two screens, the freedom to choose one. Simply detach the 2nd screen when you want to go minimal*.
One Screen Or Two, You Choose<br> View the LG Dual Screen
See To Believe Vivid Picture

See To Believe Vivid Picture

Unlock with a touch and enjoy high-quality content with striking clarity and color on award-winning LG OLED TV technology.
Reinvent Your Photos

Reinvent Your Photos

Truly capture it all with an immense 32MP front camera and the 136˚ field of view on our widest rear lens yet.
Striking Sleek Design

Striking Sleek Design

This device is crafted with smooth, contoured glass and rounded corners for a modern aesthetic and a touch of elegance.
Superior Sound Experience

Superior Sound Experience

This is what balance sounds like, with 2.4W audio for optimal stereo sound, and DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for your headphones.*
Capture Every Whisper

Capture Every Whisper

Capture videos with refined sound and detail that tickle your senses and send tingles down your spine.
Fast Performance, Bigger Battery*

Fast Performance, Bigger Battery*

A Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 855 Octa-core Processor delivers fast experiences powered by our long-lasting 4,000 mAh battery.
Free 2nd year Limited Warranty with Registration*
LG's Promise to You

Free 2nd year Limited Warranty with Registration*

We offer free second-year limited warranty coverage on top of the manufacturer's first-year limited warranty.

Alt text

*Simultaneous multi-tasking subject to streaming app compatibility.

Alt text

*Compatible LG Dual Screen™ sold separately.

Alt text

*Wired headphones or speakers required.

Alt text

*Compared to previous LG G8 ThinQ model.

Alt text

*No deductibles, no premiums, no shipping charges. Replacement device will be in new or refurbished condition. Terms and conditions apply. Registration required.
Print

All Spec

BASE SPECIFICATIONS

Form Factor

Full Touch Screen

Frequency

GSM, WCDMA, LTE

Operating System

Android Pie / UI 9.0

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (SM8150)

Memory (RAM / ROM)

6GB / 128GB (Expandable up to 2TB w/ Micro SD)

Battery, Type (mAh)

4,000mAh/Li-on, Embedded

Charging

Quick Charge 3.0 (QC 4.0 compatible)

Colours

Aurora Black

CAMERA

Dual Rear Cameras

12MP, F1.8, 78°, 1.4μm, 1/2.55, PDAF, OIS
13MP Super Wide, F2.4, 136°, 1.4μm, 1/2.55”, FF

Front Cameras

32MP, F1.9, 79°, FF 4xQuad Binning, 0.8μm, 1/2.8”

DISPLAY

Type

6.4’ OLED FHD+

SOUND

Perfectly Balanced 2.4W Stereo Speakers
(1.2W per side), 32-bit Hi Fi Quad DAC, DTS:X 3D

Size (inch)

6.4"

Resolution

2340 x 1080

ASPECT RATIO

19.5:9

ADDITIONAL SPECIFICATIONS

Security (Biometric Access)

In-Screen Fingerprint Recognition

Intelligence (AI)

Al Action Shot, Al CAM, Google Assistant, Google Lense, Super Far Field Voice Recognition

Water & Dust Resistant

Waterproof (lP68), MIL-STD-810G

Second Year Promise

No deductibles, no premiums. Replacement device will be in new or refurbished condition. Terms and conditions apply. Registration required.

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0, Apt-X-HD Support

USB

USB 2.0 (3.1 Compatible) Type C

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)

GPS

A-GPS

NFC

Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LMG850UM2

LG G8X ThinQ Single Screen