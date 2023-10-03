About Cookies on This Site

Quad Camera

4 Cameras to Shoot Your Favorites

Bring more versatility to photography. Capture your favorite moments anytime, anywhere, and however you like, with the outstanding resolution of the Quad Camera's standard, wide angle, depth sensor, and macro lenses.
Macro Camera

Up Close and Magical

Take crystal clear close ups, from as close as 4cm away, then touch the part you want to animate, and see the photo come to life and move.

Closeup of someone holding a smartphone taking a picture of a snowball

Super Wide Camera

For All the Eye Can See

The whole scene with nothing left out. The Wide Angle Camera gives you a broader view to capture spectacular skylines, huge group shots, and breathtaking landscapes that go on forever.

Smartphone photographing a man watching the beach at sunset

Depth Camera

Focus On What Matters

Add extra dimension to your photography. Shots look even more striking with subjects in full focus against soft and dreamy backgrounds.

Man taking a selfie with palm tree behind

AI Camera

Just the Right Enhancements

Bring out the best in every scene. AI detects what's in the frame and applies the ideal settings—whether you're snapping your best friend, puppy, pizza party, spring views, tropical beaches, or the sun's daily spectaculars.

Closeup of someone holding a smartphone shooting a rabbit

Cinematic Ratio Large Display

Epic Movie Screen

Enter the world of cinema. Appreciate films in all their glory on the 20:9 wide display—the cinematic ratio they're meant to be watched in.

Woman holding a smartphone with both hands and watching a medieval movie

4,000mAh Battery

Fierce Battery Life

All-day juice. The 4000mAh battery powers you from dusk to dawn. Stream movies, play games, and take photos without thinking about your charger.

Woman surfing the internet on her smartphone late at night on subway station with enough battery

DTS-X 3D Surround Sound

Thrilling Audio Experience

Movie-worthy sound right on your phone. DTS-X makes you feel like you're in the middle of the soundscape. Hear gentle whispers, immense explosions, and creaking footsteps with dynamic clarity.

Man sitting in a chair drinking coffee and listening to music through his earphones

MIL-STD-810G Test

Military Standard Approved

Accidents happen, but with MIL-STD-810G certification, your phone can take a beating. Military testing proves it can withstand active lifestyles and random drops.

Child lying on the beach and watching a movie on his smartphone

Google Assistant Button

Assistance on the Go

At your beck and call. Ask Google Assistant to find taco spots, trending playlists, or even let you know which flower you're looking at. There's no task too big for your handy phone aide.

Woman searching with her smartphone in the car using google assistant function

*LG K41S ; with easy access to the Google apps you use most.
All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

In-Cell Touch

FREQUENCY

LTE

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

PROCESSOR

MT6762, 2.0GHz Octa core

MEMORY (RAM / ROM)

3GB/32GB (LPDDR3,MLC/eMMC)

BATTERY, TYP (mAh)

4,000mAh/Li-lon

CHARGING

10W Charging

COLOURS

Titan

ADDITIONAL SPECIFICATIONS

SECURITY (BIOMETRIC ACCESS)

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

INTELLIGENCE (AI)

Google Assistant, Google Assistant Key, Google Lens, AI CAM

WATER & DUST RESISTANT

MIL-STD-810G Verified

CAMERA

REAR CAMERAS

13MP (f/2.0, FOV 76.4°)
W5MP(f/2.2, FOV 115°)
D2MP(f/2.4, FOV 88.9°)
Macro 2MP (f/2.4, FOV 88.9°)

FRONT CAMERAS

8MP (f/2.0, FOV : 78°)

DISPLAY

TYPE

HD+ (1600 x 720)

SOUND

DTS-X 3D Surround Sound

SIZE (inch)

6.55”

RESOLUTION

1600x720 (267ppi)

ASPECT RATIO

20:9

DATA CONNECTIVITY

BLUETOOTH

Bluetooth 5.0

USB

USB 2.0 Type C

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 /b/g/n, single

GPS

A-GPS

NFC

Yes

LMK410WM

K41S