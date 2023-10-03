About Cookies on This Site

LG K20

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

LG K20

LMX120WM

LG K20

Design

Designed to Delight

The slim, compact phone feels as good as it looks, with an ergonomic design to make one-handed use just like second nature. Feel the benefit of total comfort and style.
18:9 FullVision Display

See More of What You Love

The virtually bezel-less 5.45-inch screen mesmerizes you and makes you feel like part of every scene. With the vast entertainment space, be immersed every time you watch contents on your phone.
Large Battery Capacity

Battery That Keeps Up With You

Fuel up once for all-day power. 20% improvement from 8.9 hours to 10.7 hours playback when using the screen at full brightness. Now, maximize phone use without thinking about your charger.
Fun Selfie Tricks

Fun Shortcuts for Taking Selfies

A dash of excitement for selfie sessions. Hold the phone still for 1-second to trigger face recognition and take a selfie with Auto Shot. Use hand signals to take one perfect selfie or four in a row with Gesture Shot.
Selfie Flash

Selfies That Outshine All Others

The front-facing selfie light brightens up you and your surroundings with flattering light. It defies all blur, grain, and darkness for selfies that rival a rear camera shot.
Tap & Shoot

Photography Made Effortless

Capturing moments is quicker than ever with Tap & Shoot. Simply tap the focal point to focus then tap again to take a picture. It's now easy and convenient to take great photos instantly.
Mil Spec

Ready to Withstand

Prepared for every situation. Go about your day in confidence with military-grade durability. The phone's MIL-STD-810G certification proves it can keep up with you.
Google Assistant Button

Assistance at Your Fingertips

Google Assistant now has a dedicated button. Simply press it to wake your assistant up without saying, "Hey, Google!" Integrated LG command lets you access your phone's special features with just your voice.

Alt text

*When using the screen at default brightness.

Alt text

*MIL-Specs tested based on MIL-STD-810G requirements by MET Labs. This in no way implies endorsement or approval by the U.S. Department of Defense.
All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 9 Go Edition

PROCESSOR

MT6739, 1.5GHz

MEMORY (RAM / ROM)

1GB/16GB (Expandable up to 32GB, MicroSD Card)

BATTERY, TYP (mAh)

3,000mAh / Li-Ion, Embedded

COLOURS

Black

CAMERA

REAR CAMERA

8M

FRONT CAMERA

5MP @ 30fps FF

DISPLAY

TYPE

LCD

SIZE (inch)

5.45”

RESOLUTION

FWVGA (480x 960)

DATA CONNECTIVITY

BLUETOOTH

5.0

USB

USB 2.0 (micro USB)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n (single band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

