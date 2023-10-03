LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection

About Cookies on This Site

LSWS307ST

front view
Pro-Style Design

Achieve a pro's kitchen with this timeless, pro-style wall oven.
A Clean Oven In Just 10 Minutes

Got 10 minutes? In three easy steps and 10 quick minutes your oven can be sparkling clean, without strong chemical fumes or high heat*. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean® and then in 10 minutes, quickly wipe away any leftover grime. You can still use the traditional self-clean cycle for the occasional deep clean.
Cooked to Perfection

Hot air flows evenly throughout the oven cavity to maximize heat distribution and cook more evenly on every rack. 4 modes include Bake, Roast, Crisp Healthier Roast.

Less Mess

Conceals the lower oven bake element to eliminate hard-to-reach areas that collect food and spills for easy cleaning.

Gliding Rack System

The adjustable full extension rack glides out effortlessly and extends over the open oven door for easy access to food. Now you can baste and check on food from a safer distance.
Stay Connected

With the ThinQ® app, you check on dishes from the comfort of your couch by monitoring cooking mode and remaining. You can even use voice commands since it works with the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, SideChef and Innit.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
4.7 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 3/4" x 29 5/16" x 24 1/2"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

Control Display

White VFD

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel

Handle Color

Stainless Steel

Handle Material

Stainless Steel

Knob Material

Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)

Oven Control Type

SmoothGlass Touch + Knob

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048232338485

BASIC SPEC

Brand

Studio

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel

Fuel Type

Electric

Oven Type

Single Wall Oven

OVEN FEATURES

Bake Element Type

Hidden (8 Pass)

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection Fan

Single Speed

Convection Type

True Convection

[Elec]Bake Element Power (W)

2500

[Elec]Convection Element Power (W)

Yes (2,000 Sheath heater)

Number of Rack Positions

5

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

4.7

Oven Cooking Mode

Bake/conv.Bake / conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry /Warm / Proof /Steam Cook (steam Bake, SousVide)/Auto Cook / Favorite /Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Maintenance)/ SousVide

UPPER OVEN FEATURES

[Upper]Convection Conversion

Yes

[Upper]Convection Fan

Single Speed

[Upper]Oven Cooking Mode

Bake/conv.Bake / conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry /Warm / Proof /Steam Cook (steam Bake, SousVide)/Auto Cook / Favorite /Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Maintenance)/ SousVide

LOWER OVEN FEATURES

[Lower]Convection Conversion

Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

33 x 34 x 30

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

29 3/4 x 29 5/16 x 24 1/2

Product Weight (lb.)

157

Shipping Weight (lb.)

179

Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)_Flush

281/2 x 29 x 231/2

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Gliding Rack (Ea)

1

Griddle Plate (Ea)

1

Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)

2

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Timed Cook

Yes

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

Oven Cleaning Type

Self Clean

