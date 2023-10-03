About Cookies on This Site

The Power to Feed a Crowd

A slide-in electric range with powerful control & room for a full meal.

Cook More & Save Space

Get Crispy Flavour with Air Fry

ProBake ConvectionⓇ

Perfectly Baked & Roasted

Large Capacity Oven

This Oven Can Really Fit It All

Knock Twice to See What’s Cooking

Now you can check on food in an instant with two quick knocks. The InstaView® window lets you see inside your oven without ever opening the door and letting heat escape – and it’s extra wide to see even more.
Feed a Crowd while Looking Good

With LG STUDIO’s large capacity oven, you can handle all of your family’s cooking needs – and their friends. Whether you’re baking large batches of cookies for school days or entertaining at the holidays, this oven can fit it all.
Crispy Flavour to Feed a Crowd

Air Fry delivers crispy flavour fast with no preheating and makes enough to feed a crowd, with no need to buy yet another gadget that takes up counter space. Just press Air Fry to prepare favorite snacks like French fries, hot wings and more. High temperatures and the convection fan work together to deliver the flavour and crunch you crave without the oil – or the guilt.
Master Restaurant-Quality Flavour

Using low oven temperatures and airflow around vacuum sealed ingredients, Air Sous Vide locks in moisture and aroma to deliver meats, fish and poultry that are juicy, tender and consistently delicious.* It’s the method used by your favorite restaurants, now in your at-home oven for everyday and special occasions, alike.

*Refer to owner’s manual for proper cooking instructions.

Elevated Design in Every Detail

This is the redesigned LG STUDIO. It’s modern flat panels and pro-style handles married with a Smudge Resistant Finish that means your busy family where you live, without leaving a trace. It’s lasting performance combined with capacity and high-end innovations that help you create experiences your guests will never forget. It’s current, contemporary and stylish, and it’s everything you’ve been dreaming about.
A Brilliant Addition to Any Kitchen

The unique Brass Burner of LG gas range cooktops adds a bright touch of elegance to any kitchen. Positioned on the right front, the brass finish adds distinction to the powerful cooking ability of the UltraHeat™ 22,000 BTU Burner.

Tap into Smart Features with Foolproof Results

Peace of Mind Built-In

ThinQ® app sends maintenance tips and alerts so you can keep your home running smart.

Cooking is Easier with an App

Use the ThinQ app to start the oven, set timers, or check on dinner from anywhere. Simply speak to control your oven with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Smart Cooking Partners Put the App in Appetite

Take the guesswork out of cooking. Pick a recipe from SideChef or innit and the oven will automatically set the temperature or timer.2

Just Scan for Frozen Food Prep

LG ThinQ’s Scan-to-cook feature takes the guesswork out of frozen food meal prep. Simply scan the UPC code1

1Participating products vary. Refer to the ThinQ app for details.
2App partners launch dates may vary.

Qualifications

2-Year Warranty on Parts and Labour
2-Year Warranty on Parts and Labour

What people are saying