LG QuadWash Pro™ Dishwashers
Innovation for you & the whole family
The Industry's Leading
1-Hour Wash & Dry
A complete clean in 60 minutes - wash and dry in just 1-hour. LG's exclusive technologies combine to deliver clean and dry dishes faster than ever before.*Based on 2022 third-party testing comparing competitive consumer products.
QuadWash Pro™
LG’s best cleaning performance yet. High-pressure jets with 38% more cleaning power*, spray dishes from multiple angles while soaking them with over one million microbubbles to help break down stubborn food residue.*as compared to our standard QuadWash™
Dynamic Heat Dry™
Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology circulates hot air throughout the dishwasher for faster, more complete drying, delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes right off the rack.
Sleek Design with LCD Controls
No detail was overlooked in this washer’s award-winning* design. The modern flat front design, black steel finish and tinted, tempered glass doors bring a premium look to your laundry space. Streamlined controls feature an LCD Digital Dial Control and LED Touch Button Panel that are as easy on the eyes as they are easy to use.*LG Washer and Dryer winner of the Red Dot Design Award 2022 best of the best
AI Wash
Forget about endless sorting or toggling through cycles—built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture, soil level, and load size, then automatically select the right wash motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care.**AIDD 2.0 is only available on Normal and Bright Whites cycle.
LG TWINWash™
Cut your laundry time in half by washing large loads in the full-size LG AI Front Load Washer while the smaller LG TWINWASH™ pedestal washer simultaneously tackles a second load.
EzDispense 2.0
Automatically dispenses the optimal detergent amount for your cycle based on the weight of your load, preventing overuse while maximizing your wash performance. You can also store up to 31 loads of detergent.
LG Induction Ranges with Air Fry
Powerful, Precise Induction Cooking
Induction cooktops offer speed heating, precision and responsiveness for super-fast water boils and outstanding, scorch-free simmering that the chef in you will love. Each element transfers instant heat directly to—and only to—your cookware for the most effective heat delivery cooking technology.
Air Fry & Air Sous Vide
Air Fry perfectly crisps dishes without the guilt while Air Sous Vide cooks food evenly using careful temperature control around vacuum sealed ingredients to lock in flavour and aroma.
InstaView®
Keep the heat inside with InstaView®. With two quick knocks on the oven door you can view your food while cooking to check the progress without letting the heat out.
Refrigerators
Counter Depth
The industry’s largest counter-depth fridge capacity.
Only LG delivers the ultra-large, 27 cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge packaged in a counter-depth design for a seamless, built-in look.
The Industry's Largest Counter-Depth Fridge Capacity™
Only LG delivers the ultra-large, 26 cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge packaged in a counter-depth design for a seamless, built-in look. Stock up on everything you need and enjoy 25% more space* for your family's favourite foods and drinks.*Based on an internal study utilizing average-sized cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.
4 Types of Ice
LG's Exclusive Craft Ice™ maker produces slow melting round Craft Ice™ for better taste as well as Cubed Minis, Crushed, and Cubed ice. Give your beverages the perfect ice for next level entertaining, from craft cocktails & whiskey to soft drinks, lemonade, even iced coffee.
Edge-to-Edge
InstaView®
Ultra sleek, knock twice to keep cold air in. InstaView® refrigerators have a sleek mirror panel and with two easy knocks, allows you to see inside the easy access door without letting the cold air out.
LG WashTower™
Single Unit
Space-Saving Design
The sleek single unit LG WashTower™ has full-size capacity and full-size features in half the floor space.
Centre Control™ Panel
Unlike conventional stacked pairs, LG’s exclusive Centre Control™ panel is perfectly positioned with both washer and dryer controls at just the right height.
AI Direct Drive Technology
LG’s AI Direct Drive technology uses artificial intelligence to determine the weight and fabric softness of each new load to select the optimal wash pattern, improving wash performance and extending the life of your clothes.**AIDD is only available on Normal and Bright Whites cycle.