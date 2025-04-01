Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Home, smart home

Focus more on your life. LG AI Home solutions are designed to make your home even more comfortable. LG Affectionate Intelligence is there to thoughtfully care for everyone in your home, easing worries to live more genuine, more human.

A woman lies on her side, sleeping in bed, as the glowing LG AI device greets her with 'Good morning.' A dog walks past the LG StanbyMe screen displaying the words 'Good morning.' A woman slides open a frosted glass door and enters. Inside the laundry room, a boy is placing laundry into the LG washing machine. A man and a woman lie intertwined on the living room sofa. A soccer match is playing on the TV screen. A woman and a man are hugging each other joyfully while having a conversation. The lights and TV are on, then they automatically turn off one by one. The LG robot vacuum starts moving across the floor.

Affectionate Intelligence

What makes a home more human?
How the look expresses your style?
How the environment helps you relax?
How the memories fill the space?

LG smart devices, with LG Affectionate Intelligence, are optimized to learn and analyze your physical and emotional life patterns, ensuring you enjoy your time at home like it should be—home sweet home.

The AI button on the LG AI Magic Remote is highlighted, with the features AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard introduced above it.

LG OLED

The next generation of LG AI TV

Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button. Experience LG AI TV that recognizes you, adapts to you, and cares for you. Your only job is to enjoy the show.

Explore key features

pause

LG WashTower

Lighten your load

LG AI gives new meaning to "set it and forget it" with AI DD™ technology. It detects load size and fabric type to optimize each wash at the push of a button, allowing you to forget about the laundry.

Explore key features

Furniture is placed in a space illuminated by red lighting, with an Xboom on the table in the center, scanning the surrounding space.

LG xboom

Surround your space with sound and light, optimized by LG AI.

Sound and style collide to deliver an all day, all night powerful audio punch.

*This product is not yet available.

pause

LG CordZero™

Home's secret helper

LG CordZero™ All-in-one Robot Vacuum—your ultimate cleaning solution. It takes care of cleaning every corner of your space, and even self-cleans the mop, so you can enjoy true freedom of daily chores.

*This product is not yet available.

pause

LG StanbyME

Viewing variety

Beautiful, functional, and flexible—LG StanbyME, the wireless smart touch screen lets you enjoy content your way, in any space, for work or relaxation.

*This product is not yet available.

Other stories

In a spacious office within a building with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, people are seated at office desks, and LG system air conditioners and air purifiers are visible.

Work, behind the scenes

Work smarter but not harder. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence at work. Productivity. Efficiency. Clarity. You can work even better at your work place where LG AI is ready to support you.

Inside a car with two people sitting, the LG AI logo is glowing on the screen.

Drive into the future

Move with freedom. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence anywhere, beyond just home and office. While you're driving, LG AI syncs with your ready-to-connect devices elsewhere, detects your surroundings, and understands your behavior and emotions.

People are sitting around the table, smiling, and the LG ThinQ is turned on above the table on the left.

Less artificial, more human

LG Affectionate Intelligence

