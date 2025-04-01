We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Styler® Steam Closet + Massage Recliner
Key Features
- Sanitize, Deodorize & Freshen with Chemical-free TrueSteam® Technology
- Damage-Free Drying with Built-in Heat Pump
- LG Exclusive Moving Hangers / Pants Press Care Shakes Things Off
- Redefine your space with the perfect accent
- Convertible 2-in-1 Ottoman™ or table with convenient storage
- A smart, ergonomic design tailored to your body shape
Redefine your space
with the perfect accent
Design your space with soft curves and functionality. Emphasizing aesthetic excellence with a contemporary minimalist design, LG Massage Recliner effortlessly
blends with any decor.
Reddot Design Award Winner 2024
Customize your relaxation with our 7 lifestyle-specific massage programs
*https://www.red-dot.org/project/lg-healing-me-arte-68578.
Convertible 2-in-1 Ottoman™ or table with convenient storage
The multifunctional ottoman is designed to be integrated with the massage recliner as a footrest, and can also be utilized as a mini, flat top table with storage when the top is inverted.
Put an End to the “Re-wear Chair”
LG Styler lets you easily freshen and remove odors from clothes you have every intention of wearing again. You can even place a dryer sheet or cotton pad sprayed with your signature perfume in the removable aroma filter to add a pleasant scent.
-
Massage Recliner
-
LG Styler<sup>®</sup> Steam Closet
All Spec
MASSAGE ROLLER
-
Back
-
Yes
-
Hip
-
Yes
-
Massage Type
-
3D Ball Roller
-
Neck
-
Yes
-
Shoulders
-
Yes
-
Thighs
-
Yes
-
Waist
-
Yes
FEATURES
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Body Frame
-
SL Track
-
Body Shape Recognition
-
Shoulder Position Detection
-
Shoulder Massage
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
Stereo
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Main)
-
Cozy Beige
-
Leather Material
-
Faux Leather
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120 V, 60 Hz, 60 W
PROGRAMS
-
Manual
-
Yes
-
Programs for Whole Body (Auto)
-
Yes
HEATED SEAT
-
Back/Waist
-
Yes
-
Temperature Control
-
On/Off
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
30 1/4 x 26 3/4 x 58 1/4
-
Product Dimensions (Reclined) (WxHxD inch)
-
29 5/8 x 33 1/2 x 51 1/2
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 5/8 x 44 3/8 x 39 5/8
-
Weight include packing (lb.)
-
172.0
-
Weight (lb.)
-
132.3
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Touch Control Display
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
48231027601
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V / 60Hz
CAPACITY
-
Capacity
-
3 hangers + 1 pants hanger
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
21 1/16 X 75 X 26 9/64
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
17 1/2 X 72 13/16 X 23
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
189.5
-
Weight (lbs)
-
171.9
FEATURES
-
Aroma Kit
-
Yes 10 sheets (more sheets sold separately)
-
Interior Light
-
3 LED (2 White, 1 Blue)
-
Moving Hanger
-
3 clothes
-
Pants Crease Care
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam
-
Yes
-
Versatile Shelf
-
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door Color
-
Black Tint Mirror
-
Door Type
-
Square
-
[Styler] Cabinet Color
-
Black Steel
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)
-
1
-
Carpet Install Spike (Qty)
-
4
-
Drip Tray (Qty)
-
1
-
Pants Hanger (Qty)
-
1
-
Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)
-
2
-
Regular Hanger (Qty)
-
2
-
Shelf (Qty)
-
1
PROGRAMS
-
[STL]Gentle Dry - Normal
-
120 min.
-
[STL]Gentle Dry - Time Dry
-
30150 min.
-
[STL]Refresh - Heavy
-
67 min.
-
[STL]Refresh - Light
-
20 min.
-
[STL]Refresh - Normal
-
48 min.
-
[STL]Sanitary - Heavy Duty
-
103 min.
-
[STL]Sanitary - Normal
-
88 min.
-
[STL]Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)