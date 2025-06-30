Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Lifestyle Package with Massage Recliner, StanbyME 2 and Styler®

Lifestyle Package with Massage Recliner, StanbyME 2 and Styler®

Lifestyle Package with Massage Recliner, StanbyME 2 and Styler®

MHBB27LXSTW.EUS
bundle image
Front view of Massage Recliner
Front view of StanbyME Rollable Smart Touch Screen
Front view of LG Styler® Steam Closet
bundle image
Front view of Massage Recliner
Front view of StanbyME Rollable Smart Touch Screen
Front view of LG Styler® Steam Closet

Key Features

  • Massage Recliner: Redefine your space with the perfect accent, Convertible 2-in-1 Ottoman™ or table with convenient storage, A smart, ergonomic design tailored to your body shape
  • LG StanbyME: Detachable, Super Portable Screen with USB-C and built-in battery with 4 hours of playback, Express your style with different themes from Mood Maker, Use as a digital canvas with Let's Draw
  • LG Styler® : Sanitize, Deodorize & Freshen with Chemical-free TrueSteam® Technology, Damage-Free Drying with Built-in Heat Pump, LG Exclusive Moving Hangers / Pants Press Care Shakes Things Off
Products in this Bundle: 3
LG StanbyME 2 screens displayed in a modern living room. There is a StanbyME 2 on a stand, one is hung on the wall, and the other is propped up on a table using the folio cover.

27LX6TYGA

27 inch LG StanbyME 2 Super Portable Touch Screen

MH21BB

Massage Recliner

Front view of Styler with model name S3WFBN

S3WFBN

LG Styler® Steam Closet

Redefine your space
with the perfect accent

Design your space with soft curves and functionality. Emphasizing aesthetic excellence with a contemporary minimalist design, LG Massage Recliner effortlessly
blends with any decor.

 

Reddot Design Award Winner 2024

Customize your relaxation with our 7 lifestyle-specific massage programs

*https://www.red-dot.org/project/lg-healing-me-arte-68578.

Convertible 2-in-1 Ottoman™ or table with convenient storage

The multifunctional ottoman is designed to be integrated with the massage recliner as a footrest, and can also be utilized as a mini, flat top table with storage when the top is inverted.

LG StanbyME 2 screens displayed in a modern living room. There is a StanbyME 2 on a stand, one is hung on the wall, and the other is propped up on a table using the folio cover.

LG StanbyME 2,
Unframe your world

Super Portable ScreenMotion Art ScreenBig Tablet Screen

Super Portable Screen

Roll it, hang it, detach it

Explore different ways to enjoy content and express your style. Roll the screen around with the adjustable stand. Detach it and hang it up. Or use it like a tablet with the folio cover.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.
Different living spaces showing the different ways to use and enjoy the LG StanbyME 2 screen. Some spaces show it propped up like a tablet using the folio cover. Other spaces show it hung on the wall as a stylish addition to the interior design. Other spaces are showing how the screen can be easily mounted on the rollable, adjustable TV stand.

*The screen automatically charges when you connect the power cable to the docking stand and attach the screen to its stand.

*Mobility may vary depending on flooring.

*Do not roll or drag the product outdoors as it may cause damage to the bottom.

*Screen angle adjustment range: Rotation (±90), Tilt (±25), Swivel (±90).

*Only use the provided wall mount holder from LG. During installation, the wall material should be taken into account. Otherwise, issues such as tilting or falling may occur. Refer to the manual provided for more information.

*Be cautious when mounting on the wall. Do not use for purposes other than intended.

Key Feature

  • <b>Massage Recliner:</b> Redefine your space with the perfect accent, Convertible 2-in-1 Ottoman™ or table with convenient storage, A smart, ergonomic design tailored to your body shape
  • <b>LG StanbyME:</b> Detachable, Super Portable Screen with USB-C and built-in battery with 4 hours of playback, Express your style with different themes from Mood Maker, Use as a digital canvas with Let's Draw
  • <b>LG Styler® :</b> Sanitize, Deodorize & Freshen with Chemical-free TrueSteam® Technology, Damage-Free Drying with Built-in Heat Pump, LG Exclusive Moving Hangers / Pants Press Care Shakes Things Off

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Weight with Stand

15.2

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1265 x 210 x 580

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

623 x 364 x 28.5

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

623 x 1265 x 398

TV Stand (WxD)

398 x 398

TV Weight without Stand

4.3

BASIC INFORMATION

Year of release

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

MASSAGE ROLLER

Back

Yes

Hip

Yes

Massage Type

3D Ball Roller

Neck

Yes

Shoulders

Yes

Thighs

Yes

Waist

Yes

FEATURES

Bluetooth

Yes

Body Frame

SL Track

Body Shape Recognition

Shoulder Position Detection

Shoulder Massage

Yes

Speaker

Stereo

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Main)

Cozy Beige

Leather Material

Faux Leather

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120 V, 60 Hz, 60 W

PROGRAMS

Manual

Yes

Programs for Whole Body (Auto)

Yes

HEATED SEAT

Back/Waist

Yes

Temperature Control

On/Off

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

30 1/4 x 26 3/4 x 58 1/4

Product Dimensions (Reclined) (WxHxD inch)

29 5/8 x 33 1/2 x 51 1/2

Product Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 5/8 x 44 3/8 x 39 5/8

Weight include packing (lb.)

172.0

Weight (lb.)

132.3

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity

3 hangers + 1 pants hanger

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Touch Control Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

21 1/16 * 75 * 26 9/64

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

17 1/2 * 72 13/16 * 23

Weight include packing (lbs)

189.5

Weight (lbs)

171.9

FEATURES

Aroma Kit

Yes 10 sheets (more sheets sold separately)

Interior Light

3 LED (2 White, 1 Blue)

Moving Hanger

3 clothes

Pants Crease Care

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

TrueSteam

Yes

Versatile Shelf

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door Color

White

Door Type

Square

[Styler] Cabinet Color

White

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)

1

Carpet Install Spike (Qty)

4

Drip Tray (Qty)

1

Pants Hanger (Qty)

1

Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)

2

Regular Hanger (Qty)

2

Shelf (Qty)

1

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V / 60Hz

PROGRAMS

[STL]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

[STL]Gentle Dry - Normal

120 min.

[STL]Refresh - Heavy

67 min

[STL]Refresh - Light

20 min

[STL]Refresh - Normal

48 min.

[STL]Sanitary - Heavy Duty

103 min.

[STL]Sanitary - Normal

88 min.

What people are saying

