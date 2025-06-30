Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Lifestyle Package with Massage Recliner and PuriCare™

Lifestyle Package with Massage Recliner and PuriCare™

Lifestyle Package with Massage Recliner and PuriCare™

MHBBAS601.EUS
Key Features

  • Massage Recliner: Redefine your space with the perfect accent, Convertible 2-in-1 Ottoman™ or table with convenient storage, A smart, ergonomic design tailored to your body shape
  • LG PuriCare™: Superb 360° filtration system with NanoFiber True HEPA Filter, Coverage for rooms up to 2059 sq.ft. @ one ACH (Air Changes per Hour) or up to 429 sq.ft. @ 4.8 ACH, Compact design and light body makes it easy to move while taking up less space

Select a Product Below to View Full Product Specs.

Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

AS601HBB0

LG PuriCare™ 360 with NanoFiber True HEPA

MH21BB

Massage Recliner

Redefine your space
with the perfect accent

Design your space with soft curves and functionality. Emphasizing aesthetic excellence with a contemporary minimalist design, LG Massage Recliner effortlessly
blends with any decor.

 

Reddot Design Award Winner 2024

Customize your relaxation with our 7 lifestyle-specific massage programs

Convertible 2-in-1 Ottoman™ or table with convenient storage

The multifunctional ottoman is designed to be integrated with the massage recliner as a footrest, and can also be utilized as a mini, flat top table with storage when the top is inverted.

*https://www.red-dot.org/project/lg-healing-me-arte-68578.

What’s to love about LG PuriCare 360 HIT?

Thorough air purification

Superb Filtration System

Multi-filter purification

It shows that it fits well in a small space

Compact Size

Visible Air Quality

Visible Air Quality

Smart Air Care

Smart Air Care

Superb Filtration System

Give your air a deep clean

Multiple layers of powerful filters help capture fine dust and allergens such as pollen and pet dander. NanoFiber True HEPA filter traps on average 99.97% of particles 0.3μm1 in size.

The mother and the baby are together and the product is working

Compact Size

Fits anywhere, covers more space

Compact design and light body makes it easy to move while taking up less space.

A product that goes well with the bedroom interior
MASSAGE ROLLER

Back

Yes

Hip

Yes

Massage Type

3D Ball Roller

Neck

Yes

Shoulders

Yes

Thighs

Yes

Waist

Yes

FEATURES

Bluetooth

Yes

Body Frame

SL Track

Body Shape Recognition

Shoulder Position Detection

Shoulder Massage

Yes

Speaker

Stereo

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Main)

Cozy Beige

Leather Material

Faux Leather

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120 V, 60 Hz, 60 W

PROGRAMS

Manual

Yes

Programs for Whole Body (Auto)

Yes

HEATED SEAT

Back/Waist

Yes

Temperature Control

On/Off

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

30 1/4 x 26 3/4 x 58 1/4

Product Dimensions (Reclined) (WxHxD inch)

29 5/8 x 33 1/2 x 51 1/2

Product Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 5/8 x 44 3/8 x 39 5/8

Weight include packing (lb.)

172.0

Weight (lb.)

132.3

