Lifestyle Package with Massage Recliner and Styler®
MHBBSTM
()
Key Features
- Massage Recliner:Redefine your space with the perfect accent, Convertible 2-in-1 Ottoman™ or table with convenient storage, A smart, ergonomic design tailored to your body shape
- Styler®: Sanitize, Deodorize & Freshen with Chemical-free TrueSteam® Technology, Damage-Free Drying with Built-in Heat Pump, LG Exclusive Moving Hangers / Pants Press Care Shakes Things Off
Select a Product Below to View Full Product
Specs.
Redefine your space
with the perfect accent
Design your space with soft curves and functionality. Emphasizing aesthetic excellence with a contemporary minimalist design, LG Massage Recliner effortlessly
blends with any decor.
Reddot Design Award Winner 2024
Customize your relaxation with our 7 lifestyle-specific massage programs
*https://www.red-dot.org/project/lg-healing-me-arte-68578.
Convertible 2-in-1 Ottoman™ or table with convenient storage
The multifunctional ottoman is designed to be integrated with the massage recliner as a footrest, and can also be utilized as a mini, flat top table with storage when the top is inverted.
Put an End to the “Re-wear Chair”
LG Styler lets you easily freshen and remove odors from clothes you have every intention of wearing again. You can even place a dryer sheet or cotton pad sprayed with your signature perfume in the removable aroma filter to add a pleasant scent.
*Tested by Intertek, kills 99.9% of bacteria (E. coli, P. aeruginosa and K. pneumoniae) with Sanitary - Normal program.
- Massage Recliner
- LG Styler®Steam Closet
All Spec
MASSAGE ROLLER
Back
Yes
Hip
Yes
Massage Type
3D Ball Roller
Neck
Yes
Shoulders
Yes
Thighs
Yes
Waist
Yes
FEATURES
Bluetooth
Yes
Body Frame
SL Track
Body Shape Recognition
Shoulder Position Detection
Shoulder Massage
Yes
Speaker
Stereo
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color (Main)
Cozy Beige
Leather Material
Faux Leather
POWER SOURCE
Electrical Requirements
120 V, 60 Hz, 60 W
PROGRAMS
Manual
Yes
Programs for Whole Body (Auto)
Yes
HEATED SEAT
Back/Waist
Yes
Temperature Control
On/Off
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
30 1/4 x 26 3/4 x 58 1/4
Product Dimensions (Reclined) (WxHxD inch)
29 5/8 x 33 1/2 x 51 1/2
Product Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 5/8 x 44 3/8 x 39 5/8
Weight include packing (lb.)
172.0
Weight (lb.)
132.3
All Spec
