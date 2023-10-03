We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED Flex
*CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
Flex your curves
1 screen. 20 curves.
With LG OLED Flex, go from a flat display all the way to a spectacular 900R curve* until you find the ideal arc for total immersion. Simply press the curvature button on your remote control and explore 20 different levels of curve.
An image of LG OLED Flex in its flat position with a remote control in front of it. The curvature button is highlighted in green.
*This product does not have a fixed curvature but instead has a bendable, changeable curve. Based on internal testing, the maximum curvature is similar to products with a fixed curvature of 900R, and the minimum curvature is similar to a flat screen display.
Play with less delay
A regular display and fast response time display both show the same image of a soccer game. The display with a 0.1ms response time is noticeably smoother and more realistic.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
Don't let reflections disrupt your game
An image of a person gaming on LG OLED Flex. The right side of the screen has SAR technology applied and shows just the game graphics. The left side of the screen is non-SAR and has a reflection of the gamer's face
*Internal testing shows 25% less reflection compared to LG OLED G2 and C2 TVs.
The screen gamers deserve
Three LG OLED Flex televisions shown standing side by side displaying a black abstract image, colourful abstract image and a blue wave image on their screens
Custom Fit
Your battlestation adapts to you
Find the most immersive viewing position. Adjust the height up to 140mm, and tilt the screen 10 degrees forward or 5 degrees backward. Got enemies to face? Find the optimal spot for winning. Time to chill with a movie, the best seat in the house is just a slight move away.
Customizable UX
Enter the control room
Game Dashboard appears over your screen without pausing and lets you find the ideal screen size for your game. See scenes in 27, 32, or 42-inches — whatever suits your favourite genre best. Multi-view lets you split the screen in half to play on one side and watch game guides on another.
Up your game
Game, picture, and sound settings shown over the game in three different images.
Simply switch between TV and PC
Switching hub shown in three images. First, the Switching Hub menu is shown on LG OLED Flex's screen. The second image shows the connectivity port on LG OLED Flex. The third image shows a side view of LG OLED Flex's connectivity port.
*When using the Switching Hub function, connect all devices such as mouse, keyboard, USB headset directly to the TV.
*Cable to connect Computer to TV not included.
Make your voice heard
An image of a man playing a game on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting speech are shown around his mouth.
Sounds that get your head in the game
An image of a person watching a concert on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting audio emit from the front of the television.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
Undefeatable style
Three images of LG OLED Flex. First, two televisions are seen from above standing face to face. Second, a close-up of the Shield Design seen from above at an angle. Third, a front-on close-up of the Shield Design.
Illuminate your aura
LG OLED Flex seen from the back with green lighting. Below, close-ups of red, purple, blue, and grey Shield Designs side-by-side in a row.
*Number of LG Channels subject to change.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
22.6
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1125 x 770 x 455
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
30.6
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
937 x 614 x 297
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
363 x 297
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
Buy Directly
42LX3QPUA
LG OLED Flex