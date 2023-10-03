About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

XT7S

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

Front view

The LG StanbyME is placed in the living room. The LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S is placed under the screen. The screen shows a sci-fi movie.

Stylishly enhance your StanbyME’s sound

The LG XT7S and StanbyME combo matches any interior design. The speaker moves with the screen, creating an enhanced home entertainment experience.

Works seamlessly with your StanbyME

Add one. Still works like one device. The XT7S syncs automatically with your StanbyME, delivering a full range of sound with maximum convenience.

From pair to play, streamlined

Turn on the XT7S and it will instantly pair with your StanbyME, always and automatically connected. Turning it on and off is just as easy - just use the screen's remote control.

The LG XT7S speaker is attached on the LG StanbyME in the living room. The screen displays the home screen. On the bottom-right corner of the image, LG magic remote is shown.

WOW Orchestra

Enveloped in sound

Experience harmonized sound. WOW Orchestra combines StanbyME and XT7S audio for fully immersive sound.

The LG XT7S speaker is attached to the LG StanbyME against the red background. Sound graphics come out of both the screen and the speaker. The screen shows an orange futuristic image.

Close-up of the LG alpha 7 chip.

AI Processor

Adapts sound to your entertainment

Enjoy customized audio for various content. Your speaker uses the AI Processor in StanbyME to deliver optimized sound.

Close-up of the LG StanbyME screen. The XT7S speaker is attached at the bottom. The screen shows a home screen with the speaker's exclusive widget highlighted. To highlight the app, an enlarged image of the StanbyME speaker widget is also shown.

Exclusive Widget

Check and control on your StanbyME

You can easily check battery life, adjust sound EQ, control volume, and more with your speaker's own widget in StanbyME.

Rear view of the speaker attached to the LG StanbyME to highlight the adjustable cradle. The speaker's purple mood lighting is on.

Adjustable Cradle

Mount and move easily

Mount your speaker directly to your StanbyME with a cradle. You can easily move both the sound and the screen.

The LG StanbyME is placed in the living room with the XT7S speaker attached. People enjoy the music with the screen and speaker combo.

The LG StanbyME is placed in the livingroom with the XT7S speaker attached. A woman draws while listening to music through the screen and speaker combo.

The LG StanbyME is placed in the kitchen with the XT7S speaker attached. A child draws on the screen, and the speaker's yellow mood lighting is on.

Experience powerful sound & harmonic style

The LG StanbyME speaker XT7S is placed on the reflective surface, showing its dual tweeters.

Dual Tweeters

Clear and detailed sound

Your speaker is equipped with 20mm dual tweeters to deliver lifelike sound.

The LG StanbyME XT7S speaker is placed on the surface, showing the dual passive radiators. Blue graphics come out of the passive radiators and the bottom of the speaker.

Dual Passive Radiators

Deliver deeper bass

Feel fuller bass in this compact speaker. Dual passive radiators bring power to the sound.

Take your enjoyment everywhere

You can also use your XT7S speaker on its own. Connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and enjoy 16 hours of playtime. And don't worry-it's splash-proof.

A woman enjoying music on the outdoor terrace with LG XT7S speaker.

*Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.

Review of LG XT7S speaker

Find out our customers' reviews of LG StanbyME Speaker

Review of LG XT7S speaker

Review of LG XT7S speaker

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view

XT7S

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S