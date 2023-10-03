About Cookies on This Site

22" Class Full HD TN Monitor with AMD FreeSync (21.5" Diagonal)

22" Class Full HD TN Monitor with AMD FreeSync (21.5" Diagonal)

22BK400H-B

22" Class Full HD TN Monitor with AMD FreeSync (21.5" Diagonal)

Full HD Display

You're in front of your monitor for hours on end. Make the most of your time, with an LG Full HD LED monitor. The clarity of 1080p pixel resolution is a game-changer. Simply put, everything looks more detailed than standard HD.
Radeon FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Gaming

Radeon FreeSync™* reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate enabling smoother motion and less stuttering in demanding games.

*FreeSync is available when it is connected to Display Port or HDMI.

Dynamic Action Sync

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so you can catch every single moment in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Keep visibility even in dark scenes. LG's Black Stabilizer senses dark scenes and helps make it brighter so that you can find the enemies hiding and waiting to attack your player in the dark.

On-Screen Control

On-Screen Control puts a host of essential monitor settings into a handy window for quick, easy access. Volume, brightness, picture mode presets, Screen Split 2.0 and Dual Controller and more can now be adjusted with just a few clicks of the mouse, instead of hard buttons on the monitor.

*Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com

Wall Mountable

This monitor gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and hang it on the wall. Liberate your viewing options and save desktop space with this wall-mountable LG monitor.

*Mounting hardware not included.

ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR® certified monitors meet stringent energy efficiency requirements set by the US Environmental Protection Agency in On, Sleep, and Off Modes. On average, monitors that have earned the ENERGY STAR® are 25 more energy efficient than standard options.
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

21.5

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

TN

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

200

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2018

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

150

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

200

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

450:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

600:1

Panel Type

TN

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2480 x 0.2480

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

54.6

Size [Inch]

21.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

90º(R/L), 65º(U/D)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

YES(1ea)

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

29.0W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

19.7W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

640 x 365 x 124

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

509.8 x 305.7 x 38.5

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

509.8 x 359.8 x 181.9

Weight in Shipping [kg]

3.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

2.1

Weight with Stand [kg]

2.4

