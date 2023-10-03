We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
37.5" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Monitor Ergo
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Be Sleek and More Ergonomic
*Ergo Stand: Extend/Retract 210mm, Swivel ±335°, Height 130mm, Tilt ±25°.
C-Clamp & Grommet
One Click Mount
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
Easy Control and Connectivity
alt="USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity"
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Power Delivery Up to 90W
you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
Ambient Light Sensor
The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
Flicker Safe
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
37.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2022
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2291 x 0.2291
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
95.29
-
Size [Inch]
-
37.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
DC Extension cable 1.4m Black w/ Holder, stand body cover, top cover, wrench
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Rich Bass
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
10W x 2
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
160W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
48W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
988 x 289 x 509
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
895.4 x 393.4 x 97.4
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
895.4 x 763.6 x 513.3(↑) 895.4 x 633.6 x 513.3(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
16.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6.4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
11.1
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 1600 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
