About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
22" Class Full HD IPS Monitor (21.5" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

22" Class Full HD IPS Monitor (21.5" Diagonal)

22MP47HQ-P

22" Class Full HD IPS Monitor (21.5" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size (inches)

22

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

IPS

Colour Depth

16.7 Million Colours

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.24795 x 0.24795

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Screen Resolution

1920 × 1080

Brightness (cd/m²)

250 cd/m²

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

1000:1 (Typ)

Response Time (ms) (GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle (°)

178°/178°

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare, 3H

INPUT

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

-

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

-

USB

-

FEATURES

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Speakers

-

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Colour Wizard

Yes

Dual Smart Solution

Yes

Pivot / Height Adjustable

- / -

VESA Compatible Wall Mount

75mm x 75mm

POWER

Input

100-240V

Normal Consumption on (Typical)

24W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.3W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Set with stand (WxDxH)

508 x 181 x 387mm, 20” x 7.1” x 15.2”

Set without stand (WxDxH)

508 x 58 x 312mm, 20” x 2.2” x 12.2”

Box (WxDxH)

577 x 382 x 117mm, 22.7” x 15” x 4.6”

Set with Stand

2.7kg, 5.9lbs

Set without Stand

2.5kg, 5.5lbs

Box

3.9kg, 8.5lbs

UPC CODE

UPC Code

719192 196308

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

What people are saying