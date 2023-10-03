21.45" Full HD monitor with AMD FreeSync™

About Cookies on This Site

21.45" Full HD display

Colours more vibrant and accurate

LG Monitor highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. The 21.45-inch screen with Full HD (1920x1080) elevates work productivity through clear colour.

The 21.45-inch screen with Full HD (1920x1080) elevates work productivity through clear colour.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless workflow.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs. Also, you can enjoy realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur.

*It supports up to 75Hz Refresh Rate connecting via D-sub.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enhanced eye protection

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, and it helps to provide a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Enjoy the smooth tear-free gaming

AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and rapid motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can enjoy smooth, clear movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, providing an immersive gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • Off

  • On

Black Stabilizer

Step ahead in the dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the dark corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.

*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy solution

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, allowing you to create a suitable work environment through convenient tilt adjustment.

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, and the monitor offering tilt adjustment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

What's in the box

1. Stand body  

2. Stand base  

3. Adapter+Power cord  

4. HDMI cable

*The image of the product is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

21.45

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250 cd/m²

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

PC monitor

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

21.45

Size [cm]

54.5

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

FEATURES

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

20W

SOUND

Rich Bass

No

Maxx Audio

No

Bluetooth Conectivity

No

Dolby Atmos

No

DTS HP:X

No

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

491.9 x 378.1 x 200

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

491.9 x 284.3 x 50.5

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

567 x 372 x 128

Weight with Stand [kg]

2.46

Weight without Stand [kg]

2.05

Weight in Shipping [kg]

3.5

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Power Cord

Depend on Country

HDMI

Yes

