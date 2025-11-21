About Cookies on This Site

24” IPS Full HD monitor

24” IPS Full HD monitor

24” IPS Full HD monitor

24BA400-B
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
perspective view
side view
rear view
rear perspective view
close-up view of ports
side view of the screen moving for tilt adjustment

Key Features

  • 23.8” Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display
  • 100Hz refresh rate
  • Built-in speakers
  • Low blue light & Flicker safe
  • Colour weakness mode
  • OnScreen Control
More

Multi-purpose monitors for various workspace

This versatile monitor can cover various works at many places, such as offices, customer service, and libraries, with a clear IPS display and 3-side virtually borderless design.

Scenes of LG full HD IPS monitor usage in the office.
Scenes of LG full HD IPS monitor usage in the call center.
Scenes of LG full HD IPS monitor usage in the library.
Scenes of LG full HD IPS monitor usage in the office.
Scenes of LG full HD IPS monitor usage in the call center.
Scenes of LG full HD IPS monitor usage in the library.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

23.8” Full HD IPS display

Accurate colour at wide angles

LG Full HD (1920x1080) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent colour. It can provide accurate colour reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.

The Full HD IPS monitor is on the desk, showing clear and accurate colour images on its screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Smooth workflow

100Hz refresh rate & 5ms response time

A fast 100Hz refresh rate provides smooth loading in various programs, elevating work productivity. Also, you can enjoy realistic videos with reduced screen stuttering and motion blur, thanks to the fast 5ms response time.

Low blue light

Reader Mode, with low blue light that adjusts colour temperature and luminance, helps to lessen eye fatigue and provides comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable workstation by reducing eye strain during extended use.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above features may vary depending on the actual conditions of use as experienced by the individual user.

The monitor screen shows a video conference, while sound is coming from the speakers at the bottom of the monitor.

Built-in speakers

All set for virtual meetings

The 24BA400 comes with built-in speakers, eliminating the need for extra speaker installations when participating in web conferences or watching videos.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The webcam is required for video conferences and is not included in the package (sold separately).

fingerheart icon.

Better life for All

24BA400 complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.

  • ENERGY STAR logo.

    ENERGY STAR certified

  • EPEAT logo.

    EPEAT® registered

  • Off

  • On

Colour Weakness Mode

Colour Weakness Mode adjusts the colour palette and contrast, allowing it easy to differentiate between red and green. This is particularly helpful in graphs or comparative data, where users have difficulty distinguishing colour differences.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Display - Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Display - Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    FHD

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    60.4

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Surface Treatment

    AntiGlare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3pole (Sound Only)

STANDARD

  • CE

    Yes

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    19V / 13A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    2W x 2

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Borderless Design

    3Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    625 x 141 x 418

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.9 x 321.4 x 56.2

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.9 x 414.4 x 190

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    3.9kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.3kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    2.6kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Others (Accessory)

    User Screw (2EA)

  • Power Cord

    Yes

What people are saying

