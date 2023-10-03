About Cookies on This Site

24" Class Full HD LED Monitor (23.5" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

24” Class Full HD LED Monitor (23.5” Diagonal)

24M37D-B

24” Class Full HD LED Monitor (23.5” Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size (inches)

24 Inch

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

TN

Colour Depth

16.7M colours

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2715 x 0.2715

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Screen Resolution

1920 × 1080

Brightness (cd/m²)

200 cd/m²

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio (DFC)

5M:1

Response Time (ms) (GTG)

5 ms

Viewing Angle (°)

170°/160°

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating (3H), Anti-Glare

FEATURES

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

SIX Axis Control

-

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Speakers

-

Picture Mode

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

VESA Compatible Wall Mount

100mm x 100mm

INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

HDMI

-

Display Port

-

Mini Display Port

-

ThunderBolt™

-

USB

-

Headphone Out

-

PC Audio In

-

POWER

Input

100-240V

Normal Consumption on (Typical)

25W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.3W

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-5º - 20º

Swivel (Angle)

-

Height Adjust (mm)

-

Pivot

-

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Set with stand (WxDxH)

556 x 181 x 417 mm

Set without stand (WxDxH)

556 x 57 x 341 mm

Box (WxDxH)

692 x 409 x 102 mm

Set with Stand

3 kg

Set without Stand

2.7 kg

Box

4.1 kg

ACCESSORIES

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

-

HDMI

-

USB

-

DisplayPort

-

UPC CODE

UPC Code

719192 195691

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

