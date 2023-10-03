About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24" Class Full HD LED Monitor (24" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

24" Class Full HD LED Monitor (24" Diagonal)

24M49VQ-P

24" Class Full HD LED Monitor (24" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

FEATURE

Multi - Size (Inch)

23.5“ / 59.8cm

Multi - Panel Type

TN

Multi -colour Gamut (CIE1976)

72%

Multi - colour Depth(Number of Colour)

16.7M colour

Multi - Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.2715 X 0.2715

Multi - Aspect Ratio

16:9

Multi - Resolution

1920 x 1080

Multi - Brightness(Typ.)

250cd/m2

Multi - Contrast Ratio(Original)

1000:1

Multi - (DFC)

5M:1

Multi - Response Time_Typ.(on/off)

5ms

Multi - (GTG)

2ms

Multi - Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

170/160

Multi - Surface Treatment

Anti glare, 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

Signal Input - D-Sub

Yes

Signal Input - DVI-D

Yes

Signal Input - HDMI

Yes

Signal Input - [ Jack Location ]

Back (horizontal)

Audio Output - Headphone Out

Yes

Audio Output - [ Jack Location ]

Back

POWER

Input/Output - Type

Adapter

Input/Output - Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Consumption - Normal On(EPA)

22W

Consumption - Normal On(typ.)

28W

Consumption - Sleep Mode(Max)

≤0.3W

Consumption - DC Off(Max)

≤0.3W

FREQUENCY

D-Sub - H-Frequency

30~83kHz

D-Sub - V-Frequency

56~75Hz

DVI-D - H-Frequency

30~83kHz

DVI-D - V-Frequency

56~61Hz

HDMI - H-Frequency

30~83kHz

HDMI - V-Frequency

56~61Hz

RESOLUTION

PC - D-sub

1920 x 1080

PC - Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

1920 x 1080

Video - HDMI

1080P

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1

Key Type

Joystick

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED colour(Power save mode)

White Blinking

[ Key Location ]

Bottom

OSD

Languange - Country

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Traditional Chinese

Languange - Number of Language

18

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture - Picture Mode

Yes

Picture - Reader Mode

Yes

Picture - Original Ratio

Yes

General Function - DDC/CI

Yes

General Function - HDCP

Yes

General Function - Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

General Function - Key Lock

Yes

General Function - Plug & Play

Yes

General Function - Response Time Control

Yes

Special Feature - colour Weakness

Yes

Special Feature - Flicker safe

Yes

Special Feature - Automatic Standby

Yes

Special Feature - Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Special Feature - Super Resolution+

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Black high glossy

B/Cover

Black Texture

Stand

Black high glossy

Base

Black high glossy

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

Yes / -5º~20º

SIZE/WEIGHT

Dimension ((W*D*H) (cm)) - Set (with Stand)

55.7 x 19.5 x 43.8 cm

Dimension ((W*D*H) (cm)) - Set (without Stand)

55.7 x 6.5 x 34.2cm

Dimension ((W*D*H) (cm)) - Box

62.3 x 40.4 x 11.9 cm

Dimension ((W*D*H) (cm)) - Wall Mount size (mm)

7.5 x 7.5 cm

Weight (Kg) - Set (with Stand)

2.8kg

Weight (Kg) - Set (without Stand)

2.5kg

Weight (Kg) - Box

4.1kg

Stuffing - Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

748/1564/1840

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

None

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

Handle

STANDARD

Windows

Yes (win10)

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

HDMI

Yes

What people are saying