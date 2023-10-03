About Cookies on This Site

24" Class IPS LED Back-lit Monitor (23.8" diagonal)

24" Class IPS LED Back-lit Monitor (23.8" diagonal)

24MB35PY-B

24" Class IPS LED Back-lit Monitor (23.8" diagonal)

PANEL

Screen Size (Inches)

24 Inch

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

72%

Colour Depth

16.7M Colours

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.275mm x 0.275mm

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Screen Resolution

1920 × 1080

Brightness

250 cd/m2 (Typ)
200 cd/m2 (Min)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000 : 1 (Typ)

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle

178/178 (CR≥10)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare, 3H

INTERFACE

Input

D-Sub, DVI-D, DP

PC Audio In

Yes

Others

USB 1Up/2Down

POWER

Power Type

Built-In Power (Power only)

Input

100-240V

Normal On (EPA)

19W

Output(for Speaker)

27W(12V/2.3A)

Normal Consumption On (Typical)

24W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.3W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

FREQUENCY

Analog (H-Frequency)

30 ~ 83kHz

Analog (V-Frequency)

56 ~ 75Hz

SPECIAL FEATURES

Original Ratio

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Factory Calibration

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Super Energy Saving

Yes

STAND

VESA Compatible Wall Mount

100mm x 100mm

Base Detachable

Yes

Swivel (Angle)

Yes

Pivot

Yes (90°)

Height (mm)

120mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Set with stand (WxDxH)

22.4" x 10.7" x 17.0"

Set without stand (WxDxH)

22.4" x 2.5" x 13.5"

Box (WxDxH)

25.2" x 16.3" x 5.5"

Set with Stand

11.2 Ibs

Set without Stand

10.4 Ibs

Box

14.1 Ibs

SPEAKER

Type

2ch Stereo

Audio Output (Watt)

1W x 2

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

PC Audio

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

USB

Yes

WARRANTY

Warranty

3 years parts and labour

STANDARD

ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

EPEAT

Yes (Gold)

