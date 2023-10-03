About Cookies on This Site

27" Class WQHD IPS ColorPrime™ Monitor (27.0" diagonal)

27" Class WQHD IPS ColorPrime™ Monitor (27.0" diagonal)

27MB85R-B

27" Class WQHD IPS ColorPrime™ Monitor (27.0" diagonal)

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size (inches)

27 inch

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

sRGB over 99%

Colour Depth

16.7M Colours

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2331mm x 0.2331mm

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Screen Resolution

2560 x 1440

Brightness (cd/m²)

350cd/㎡

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1,000:1

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

5M:1

Response Time (ms) (GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle (°)

178°/178°

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating (3H), Anti-Glare

INTERFACE

Input

DVI-D (Dual-Link), HDMI, miniDP, Display Port

Output

Headphone Out

POWER

Input

100-240V

Normal Consumption on (Typical)

50W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1.2W (USB 3.0)

FEATURES

Mode Function

Yes (Custom, sRGB, DCM Sim, Reader, Calibration)

USB Up

Yes (1)

USB port

Yes (3)

PC/Video (HDMI AV)

Yes (Wide/Original /1:1)

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

PIP

Yes

PBP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

-

Plug & Play

Yes

Factory Calibration

Yes

Pivot / Height Adjustable

Yes / Yes

VESA Compatible Wall Mount

100mm x 100mm

Base Detachable

Yes

Others 1

True Colour Finder (S/W)

Others 2

Screen Split (S/W)

Others 3

Thunderbolt Driver (S/W) for 27MB85Z

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Set with stand (WxDxH)

25.3" x 10.2" x 16.4"

Set without stand (WxDxH)

25.3" x 2.2" x 15.0"

Box (WxDxH)

28.2" x 17.8" x 7.8"

Set with Stand

14.8 Ibs

Set without Stand

11.0 Ibs

Box

21.0 Ibs (with calibrator)

ACCESSORY

Cable

Power Cord, USB, DVI-D, DisplayPort

Others

External Calibrator

UPC CODE

UPC Code

719192 194458

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

