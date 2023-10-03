About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

27MP68VQ-P

27" IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

27" IPS LED Monitor 27MP68VQ-P
Print

All Spec

FEATURE

Size (Inch / cm)

27"/ 68.6cm

Panel Type

IPS (Neo blade I)

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

72%

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M colours

Pixel pitch (mm)

0.3114mm x 0.3114mm

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080

Brightness (Typ.)

250 cd/m²

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

(DFC)

Mega

(GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti glare, 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub (Signal Input)

Yes

DVI-D (Signal Input)

Yes

HDMI (Signal Input)

Yes (HDMI x 1)

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Back

PC Audio In (Audio Input)

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Input)

Back

Headphone Out (Audio Output)

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Back

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100 ~ 240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On (EPA)

20.3W

Normal On (Typ.)

31W

Sleep Mode(Max)

Under 0.3W

DC Off (Max)

Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

H-Frequency (D-sub)

30kHz ~ 83kHz

V-Frequency (D-sub)

56Hz ~ 75Hz

H-Frequency (HDMI)

30kHz ~ 83kHz

V-Frequency (HDMI)

40Hz ~ 75Hz

RESOLUTION

D-sub

1,920 x 1,080

Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

1,920 x 1,080

HDMI (Video)

1,080P

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1

Key Type

Joystick

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

White Blinking

Key Location

Bottom

OSD

Country

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Traditional Chinese

Number of Language

18

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, CINEMA, Game, Colour weakness

Reader Mode

Yes

Original Ratio

Yes

FreeSync(Picture)

Off (Default)

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Colour Weakness

Yes

Flicker safe

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

4 screen split

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

FreeSync

Yes

Others

Black stabilizer

COLOUR

Front

Black high glossy

B/Cover

Black high glossy

Stand

Black high glossy / Texture

Base

Black high glossy / Texture

Others

Black high glossy

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-2° ~ 15° degree

SIZE/WEIGHT

Set (with Stand - Dimension(W*D*H))

613.8mm x 204.6mm x 457.4mm

Set (without Stand - Dimension(W*D*H))

613.8mm x 92.0mm x 363.0mm

Box (Dimension(W*D*H))

686mm x 437mm x 139mm

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100

Set (with Stand - Weight)

5.0kg

Set (without Stand - Weight)

4.6kg

Box (Weight)

6.6kg

Individual (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

640 / 1,360 / 1,615

Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

600 / 1200 / 1360

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

None

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

Hand Hole

STANDARD

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

EPA 7.0

EPA 7.0

ErP

Yes

EPEAT (USA)

Yes (Gold)

EPEAT (Germany)

Yes (Gold)

Windows

Yes (win10)

Others (CCC, KC)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Option

D-Sub

Option

Stand Body

Yes

Stand Base

Yes

Cable holder

Yes

CD

Yes

ESG

Yes

Manual

Yes

HDMI

Option

What people are saying