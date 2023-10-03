About Cookies on This Site

32" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (31.5" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

32MA68HY-P

32MA68HY-P

32" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (31.5" Diagonal)

32MA68HY-P
All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

31.5"

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)

68%

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M colours

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.36375 x 0.36375

Response Time

5ms

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness

250 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

Mega

Viewing Angle

178 / 178

Surface Treatment

Semi-Glare, 3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

USB 2.0

1up 2down, Bus Power

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240V, 50/60Hz

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Original Ratio

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Super Resolution Plus

Yes

4 Screen-split

Yes

On-Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Without Stand (WxHxD)

28.6" x 16.9" x 3.7"

With Stand (WxHxD)

28.6" x 19.4" x 8.1"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

32.1" x 20.1" x 5.5"

With Stand Weight

14.3 lbs

Shipping Weight

20.1 lbs

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA® Size (mm)

200x100

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

USB 2.0

USB A to B

ESG

Yes

Manual

Yes

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

EPEAT

Yes

Windows

Yes

VESA Compatible

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

719192607200

