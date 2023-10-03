About Cookies on This Site

32" HDR 10 FHD Monitor

32ML60TM-B

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

31.5 Inch

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch

0.1212 x 0.3637 mm

Brightness (Min.)

240 cd/㎡

Brightness (Typ.)

300 cd/㎡

Colour Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1200:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Haze 1%，3H, Anti-Glare Layer

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Wide Colour Gamut

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

Yes (1ea)

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

Headphone out

Yes

POWER

Type

External Power (Adapter)

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

36.7W

Power Consumption (Max.)

39W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

729.4 x 513.3 x 209.3 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

729.4 x 430.3 x 45.0 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

813 x 516 x 150 mm

Weight with Stand

6.6kg

Weight without Stand

6.2kg

Weight in Shipping

9.2kg

ACCESSORY

HDMI

Yes

