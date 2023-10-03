About Cookies on This Site

31.5" Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

32MN600P-B

32MN600P-B-Front view
Full HD IPS Display

True Colour at Any Angle

IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. Response times are shortened, colour reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at virtually any angle.

True Color at Any Angle by Full HD IPS Display

Flicker Safe - Reduces Visual Fatigue
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. Users can comfortably work throughout the day.
Reader Mode - Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort
Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With just a few movement of joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.
tearing and stuttering screen without FreeSync Versus clear screen with AMD FreeSync™
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Crosshair
Crosshair

Better Aim

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
OnScreen Control
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Wall Mountable
Wall Mountable

Convenient and Flexible

Mount the monitor to suit your work or entertainment set up.
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2020

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1200:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.3637 x 0.3637

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

27W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

25W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

813 x 516 x 150

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

729.4 x 430.3 x 45.0

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

729.4 x 513.3 x 209.3

Weight in Shipping [kg]

9.2

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.6

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.2

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

