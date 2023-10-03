About Cookies on This Site

24" Class Full HD LED Gaming Monitor (24.0" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

24" Class Full HD LED Gaming Monitor (24.0" Diagonal)

24GM77-B

24" Class Full HD LED Gaming Monitor (24.0" Diagonal)

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size (inches)

24 Inches

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

TN

Colour Depth

16.7M Colours

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.27675mm x 0.27675mm

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Screen Resolution

1920 × 1080

Brightness (cd/m²)

350cd/㎡

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

5M:1

Response Time (ms) (GTG)

1ms

Viewing Angle (°)

170°/160°

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

INTERFACE

Input

D-Sub, DVI-D, (HDMIx2), DisplayPort, USB 3.0 (1up/2down)

Output

Headphone Out

POWER

Input

100 ~ 240V

Normal Consumption on (Typical)

35W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1.2W

FEATURES

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Pivot / Height Adjustable

Yes / Yes

VESA Compatible Wall Mount

100mm x 100mm

Speakers

-

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Set with stand (WxDxH, mm)

567.6 x 401.2 x 248

Set without stand (WxDxH, mm)

567.6 x 353.9 x 57.3

Box (WxDxH, mm)

637 x 423 x 184

Set with Stand (kg)

5.43

Set without Stand (kg)

3.84

Box (kg)

6.9

ACCESSORY

Cable

Power Cord, D-Sub, DVI-D (Dual Link), USB 3.0

Others

-

UPC CODE

UPC Code

719192 195004

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

