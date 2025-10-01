We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ 1000R curved gaming monitor | QHD, 1ms (GtG), 180Hz
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
180Hz refresh rate
Upgraded speed.
New standard.
We have raised UltraGear's speed standard to 180Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.
It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Comparison of 60Hz refresh rate (left image) and 180Hz refresh rate.
1ms (GtG) response time
Overwhelming speed,
diving into gaming
The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
AMD FreeSync™
With FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Gamer-centric design
Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive view and tilt adjustable base to help you play the game more comfortably. Its clutter-free L stand occupies minimal desk space, allowing you to minimize dead space.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Gaming GUI
Match up with your gaming style
Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while the FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
27
Display - Resolution
2560 x 1440
Display - Panel Type
VA
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
Display - Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
FEATURES
Reader Mode
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
Auto Input Switch
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Crosshair
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
FPS Counter
YES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
User Defined Key
YES
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
Display Port
YES
Power Cord
YES
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
685.0 x 435.0 x 160
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
604.9 x 363.8 x 95.7
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
604.9 x 450.7 x 226.5
Weight in Shipping [kg]
6.3
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.5
Weight with Stand [kg]
4.8
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
Color Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2400:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Curvature
1000R
Panel Type
VA
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.233 x 0.233 mm
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
68.4
Size [Inch]
27
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y24
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
DC Output
19V / 2.1A
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
STANDARD
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
UL (cUL)
YES
SW APPLICATION
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
Dual Controller
YES
What people are saying
FAQ
How to choose a gaming monitor?
Start with your priorities. Want crisp visuals? Go for 4K resolution. Need ultra-smooth motion? Prioritize a high refresh rate (144Hz or more) and low response time. If you're after deep contrast and color accuracy, consider OLED or Nano IPS, Nano IPS black panels. Don’t forget adaptive sync tech like NVIDIA G-SYNC or AMD FreeSync™ Premium to eliminate screen tearing. LG’s UltraGear™ series offers a range of gaming monitors tailored to your play style—from casual console gaming to high-intensity PC competition.
What is the refresh rate of a gaming monitor?
Refresh rate, calculated in Hertz (Hz), refers to how many displays are updated within one second. For example, a 120Hz indicates that the display refreshes 120 times per second. Gaming monitors with high refresh rates offer smoother visuals with less screen tearing.
How many hertz is good for gaming?
For most gamers, 144Hz is the sweet spot for fluid, responsive gameplay. Competitive players may want even faster refresh rates like 240Hz for that extra edge in fast-paced shooters or esports titles. LG’s lineup of UltraGear™ Gaming Monitors includes models that go from 144Hz to 240Hz and beyond (when used in dual mode, LG's models support 165Hz and 330Hz OR 240Hz and 480Hz)*, all designed to keep up with the action while minimizing lag and screen tearing.
It depends on what—and how—you play. Many gamers go with 144Hz for fluid, responsive gameplay. Competitive players may want faster refresh rates like 240Hz for that extra edge in fast-paced shooters or esports titles. LG’s lineup of UltraGear™ Gaming Monitors includes models that go from 144Hz to 240Hz and 480Hz, all designed to keep up with the action while minimizing lag and screen tearing.
*Actual refresh rates may vary depending on computer graphics specifications and configurations.
What are the differences between OLED, IPS, and VA panels?
OLED panels emit their own light at the pixel level, delivering near-perfect blacks, exceptional contrast, and vivid colors. They also offer ultra-fast response times, making them ideal for high-end gaming monitors, premium TVs, and professional video editing.
IPS panels are known for their accurate color reproduction and wide viewing angles, maintaining clear images from various positions. This makes them well-suited for office work, design, and gaming. Their excellent color accuracy is especially appealing to gamers who want to experience visuals exactly as the developers intended.
VA panels boast the highest contrast ratio among LCD types, providing an immersive experience for watching movies and videos. While not as fast as TN panels, they offer nearly comparable performance.
Should I get a curved monitor?
If you want a more immersive gaming experience, curved gaming monitors are a great choice. The curvature helps keep your eyes focused on the center of the screen naturally, which is great for long gaming sessions.
LG's UltraGear GX9 supports 800R curvature and a 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio, delivering immersive visuals and an ideal viewing distance. At an 800mm viewing distance, its 800R curvature creates a viewing angle of 90 degrees across both the center and the edge—pulling you deeper into the game.
Is 1440p or 4K better for gaming?
Both have their strengths. For many gamers, 1440p (QHD) hits a sweet spot between resolution and performance, especially for competitive gaming where frame rate matters most. It’s easier to push higher FPS without overloading your GPU. 4K, on the other hand, is all about detail and immersion—perfect for single-player adventures or next-gen console play. LG’s UltraGear™ gaming monitors offer both QHD and 4K options, so whether you prioritize speed or stunning visuals, there’s a perfect fit for your setup.
Can I connect my monitor to my PC with a USB-C?
Connecting your gaming monitor via USB-C is simple—just plug one end of the cable into your device’s USB-C port, and you’re good to go. You can charge your laptop too if your PC is connected to your monitor with a USB-C port.
*Supported models may vary.
What is DisplayPort 2.1?
DisplayPort 2.1, the latest version of the DisplayPort standard, delivers ultra-fast data speeds for flawless high refresh rate gameplay. It is developed by VESA (Video Electronics Standards Association) to provide high-performance display connectivity for computers and monitors.
Many of LG’s latest models support DisplayPort 2.1*, which doubles the bandwidth of DP 1.4. That means you get higher resolutions, smoother frame rates, and lower latency—perfect for fast-paced gaming.
*Note: We have received numerous reports from users of NVIDIA 50-series graphics cards experiencing screens turning off when using DisplayPort 2.1 with 10-bit or 12-bit settings. If you are experiencing the same, as a temporary workaround, you can switch the DisplayPort input to 1.4 in your monitor's OSD menu or adjust the color setting to 8-bit in the NVIDIA Control Panel. This issue has been reported to NVIDIA for a more permanent solution.
What is HDMI 2.1?
With HDMI 2.1 supported, you’ll enjoy features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and support for 4K at up to 120Hz. Whether you’re gaming on a console or PC, these upgrades give you the flexibility and performance to match any setup.
