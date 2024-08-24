Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32" UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, Pixel Sound

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

32" UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, Pixel Sound
32GS95UE-W

32GS95UE-W

32" UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, Pixel Sound

Front view
Reddot design award 2024 logo.

Red Dot [2024]

Winner of product design from Red Dot Design Award 2024

UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

The gaming edge unlocked

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Be the core of your play

Here comes the all-new 800R curved monitor, which unfolds right around you and fills your world.

*The video shows the black product of the same model for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product. 

Display

34" Ultra-WQHD Curved OLED

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

Anti-glare & Low reflection

Speed

240Hz refresh rate

0.03ms (GtG) response time

240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI

Technology

VESA ClearMR

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Top view of 800r curvature body.

The instinctual curve

Experience the curve that awakens gaming instincts by delving into the distance to the screen and the natural sight of the human eye.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

As you sit at your desk, it becomes the focal point of the screen, delivering the original graphics with consistent brightness and vibrancy without any distortion. Be at the core of the 800R curve and explore the entirety of the gaming universe.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The assumption of viewing may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

34" 21:9 Ultra-WQHD

Explore the panoramic gamescape

Its 34-inch 21:9 Ultra-WQHD display gives you a 34% wider view than a standard 16:9 screen. Experience overwhelming immersion into the new gamescape for the first time.

*The video shows the black product of the same model for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product. 

The brighter OLED

Brilliance to
magnificent play

The brilliant OLED display takes colours to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.

Bright OLED panel.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.

*Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).

Micro Lens Array+

The evolution of OLED

Our UltraGear™ OLED featured Micro Lens Array+ technology, presents 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colours

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M contrast ratio and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.

*APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.

*The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.

OLED display with 240Hz

Lightening speed motion

LG’s new UltraGear™ monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed of 240Hz refresh rate to see the next frame quickly and makes the image appear smoothly. The gamers can respond rapidly, catch opponents, and aim at targets easily.

OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Extremely fast
0.03ms (GtG) response time

With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting, and helping objects render clearly, enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric design

All new design in your style

Unveiling UltraGear's new identity in Unity Hexagonal Design. Unfold your own game room with a streamlined, unique design. Its clutter-free L stand occupies minimal desk space, allowing you to minimize dead space.

New unity-hexagonal-design with L stand.
Product image of back light on.
Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Height adjustable icon.

Height

4-side virtually borderless design icon.

Borderless design

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Fluid gaming experience

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Bring sharpness to your play

This monitor has received VESA ClearMR 13000 certification, allowing you to see every movement as clearly as still images with incredibly reduced motion blur for gaming.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Anti-glare & Low reflection

Show only your game

Anti-glare & Low reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience anywhere by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Comfortable but vibrant

Keep your gaming experience brilliant, keeping your eyes comfortable with LG's Live Colour Low Blue Light technology.

*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Gamers enjoy a 240 refresh rate game supported by DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1.

DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1

Amplify gaming output with an OLED display

This monitor is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from DP and HDMI so that gamers can fully enjoy Ultra-WQHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI ports.

*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.

*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

PBP & PIP

Play games and do more

This monitor supports up to 2 PBP and PIP, allowing you to see the content coming from 2 inputs on one screen. It means you can run multiple games or tasks on one monitor at the same time.

The divided screen each from laptop and PC.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.

*The actual performance will vary from the PC and running programs.

The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.

4-pole headphone out

Plugin for immersive sound effect

Easily connect your headset with 4-pole headphones out and enjoy gaming while having a voice chat. Also, you can experience the immersive sound by DTS Headphone:X, offering a virtual 3D audio experience.

*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

Gaming GUI

Award-winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

How to Protect your OLED

You can prevent occurring afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move', which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.

*This feature is only available as a 4-way joy stick included in the package.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

LG Calibration Studio software.

LG Calibration Studio

Accurate colours updated

By utilizing the hardware calibration of LG Calibration Studio, you can experience advanced colour quality with extensive colour spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use. 

*The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1814 x 0.1814 mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Size [cm]

    79.9

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Others (Features)

    VESA DSC Tech, 4way Joystick

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR True Black 400

  • VRR

    YES

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    19.5V, 10.8A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Others (Accessory)

    Door, Mouse holder

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    973 x 183 x 544

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.1 x 411.8 x 65.0

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.1 x 627.0 x 266.0 (UP)
    714.1 x 507.0 x 266.0 (DOWN)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.6

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9

STANDARD

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

