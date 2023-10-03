About Cookies on This Site

34" Class 21:9 UltraGear QHD IPS Curved LED Gaming Monitor w/ Radeon FreeSync™ 2 (34" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

34" Class 21:9 UltraGear QHD IPS Curved LED Gaming Monitor w/ Radeon FreeSync™ 2 (34" Diagonal)

34GK950F-B

34" Class 21:9 UltraGear QHD IPS Curved LED Gaming Monitor w/ Radeon FreeSync™ 2 (34" Diagonal)

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

34" Curved

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976) (Typ.)

Colour Depth(Number of Colours)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Brightness

320cd/m_(Min.), 400cd/m_ (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

700:1 (Min), 1000:1 (Typ.)

Viewing Angle

178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare, 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes x 2

DisplayPort

Yes

USB Up-stream

Yes (1ea/ver3.0)

USB Down-stream

Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100 ~ 240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

Less than 0.5W

DC Off (Max)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

95W

Power Consumption (Max.)

140W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS, RTS, Vivid, Reader

Ratio

Full Wide, Original, 1:1

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Adaptive Sync

Radeon Freesync 2™

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

On Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Yes

Wide Colour Gamut

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

32.3" x 22.5" x 11.3" (Up)/32.3" x 18.2" x 11.3" (Down)

Without Stand (WxHxD)

32.3" x 14.3" x 4.1"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

38.7" x 8.2" x 20.5"

With Stand Weight

16.1 lbs

Without Stand Weight

12.1 lbs

Shipping Weight

23.8 lbs

STAND

Tilt (Angle)

Yes

Swivel (Angle)

Yes

Height (mm)

Yes (110mm)

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Wall mount size (mm)

100 x 100

Power Cord

Yes

Display Port

Yes

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

Yes

HDMI

Yes

S/W Install CD

Yes

Easy Setup Guide

Yes

Manual

Yes

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

BSMI (for Taiwan)

Yes

ErP

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

719192622388

Country of Origin

China

SOUND

Speaker

Not available

What people are saying