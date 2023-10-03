About Cookies on This Site

37.5" Class 21:9 UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor w/ G-Sync®

Specs

Reviews

Support

37.5" Class 21:9 UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor w/ G-Sync®

38GL950G-B

37.5" Class 21:9 UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor w/ G-Sync®

38GL950G-B-front view
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

37.5

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Curvature

2300R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

175 (O/C)

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2019

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

360

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2291 x 0.2291

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

175 (O/C)

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

95.2

Size [Inch]

37.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Curvature

2300R

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

FPS Counter

YES

Others (Features)

Variable Backlight Maxx Audio H/P, Lighting Application Lighting Option, Lighting Mode

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

OverClocking

YES

RGB LED Lighting

Sphere Lighting

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

Mouse Holder

Display Port

YES

USB A to B

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Max.)

154W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

85W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1058 x 237 x 555

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

896.4 x 394.4 x 111.3

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

896.4 x 551.2 x 286.8(↑) 896.4 x 441.2 x 286.8(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

14.9

Weight without Stand [kg]

7.6

Weight with Stand [kg]

10

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

