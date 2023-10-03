We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 14" Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors
Black
Gray
White
Three LG gram laptops are lined up diagonally.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
Standard of Premium Display
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).
The Latest Systems for Speed
13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
The powerful performance of intel powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors is more robust than its predecessors. Meet all your intensive demands from gaming to creating.
Adopted Latest Windows OS
Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking
Built-in Security Guard
The animation show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter plugged in.
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Attention Sensing
Privacy Guard & Alert
Hands Free Smart Pointer
Digital Wellness
Privacy Guard & Alert
Protects your privacy by automatically locking your gram or blurring the screen when you leave your laptop or others see your screen.
Screen Control by Gaze Tracking
Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly or transfer active content to the screen you’re working on.
LG gram Cares for Wellness
Alerts you when you make a bad posture as well as when you continually work on for a long time.
Leave the Charger Behind
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
Flexible Connectivity with Various Devices
It shows various ports of LG gram.
*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
All Spec
-
Processor
-
i7-1360P 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor with 12 Cores (4P+8E) 4 Performance Cores @ 2.2 GHz with turbo up to 5.0 GHz 8 Efficient Cores @ 1.6 GHz with turbo up to 3.7 GHz 18 MB Intel Smart Cache
-
Operation System
-
Windows 11 Pro
-
System Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
SSD
-
1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
Diagonal
-
14 in. (35.5 cm)
-
Resolution
-
WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Graphics
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211 ( 802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Sound Effect
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
1.5W x 2 Stereo Speakers
-
Security
-
SSD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option), Slim Kensington lock
-
Memory Card
-
Micro SD
-
Battery
-
72 Wh Li-Ion MobileMark 2018: 15.5 hr Video playback: 24.5 hr JEITA 2.0: 28.5 hr
-
AC Adapter
-
65W (New, Small size) 2-pole with external 2m USB-C to USB-C 5A cable, Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for US)
-
Buttons
-
Power button without Fingerprint
-
LED Indicators
-
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
-
Dimensions
-
312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm, 12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 in.
-
Shipping Dimensions
-
432 x 262 x 60 mm, 17.1 x 10.4 x 2.4 in.
-
Weight
-
999 g / 2.2 lbs.
-
Shipping Weight
-
1.9 kg / 4.2 lbs.
-
Color
-
Obsidian Black
-
Preinstalled Software
-
-LG On Screen Display 3,-Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial),-Dolby Atmos ,-Intel® Unision ,-McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial) ,-Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite ,-LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension) ,-LG PC Manuals ,-LG Update & Recovery ,-LG Glance by Mirametrix® ,-PCmover Professional ,-New Wall paper ,-LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon) ,-LG Display Extension ,-LG Security Guard ,-Sync on Mobile
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size 79-Key Backlit Keyboard
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad with Scroll and Gesture Functions (111.6 x 69.6 mm)
-
Headphone Out
-
4-Pole 3.5mm Headset Jack
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2) with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4
-
HDMI
-
HDMI
