27" IPS Full HD Monitor with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Immersive Experience
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
Reader Mode
Improved Visual Comfort
To help lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor, Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance similar to reading a paper book.
**The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 27MP400 on March 2021. The figure may vary in real use conditions.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Fluid and Rapid Motion
Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
Conventional
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
OFF
ON
Attack First in Dark
OFF
ON
Better Aim
All Spec
Product name
PC Monitor
Size (Inch)
-
27
Size (cm)
-
68.6 cm
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
Panel Type
-
IPS
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250 cd/m²
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
Reader Mode
-
Yes
Colour Weakness
-
Yes
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
Crosshair
-
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
D-Sub
-
Yes (1ea)
HDMI
-
Yes (1ea)
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
22W
Borderless Design
-
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
Tilt
-
-5~15º
Base Detachable
-
Yes
Wall Mountable
-
75 x 75 mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
612 x 454.9 x 190mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
612 x 362.5 x 56.2mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
678 x 450 x 158mm
Weight with Stand
-
3.4kg
Weight without Stand
-
3.1kg
Weight in Shipping
-
5.2kg
Adapter
-
Yes
Power Cord
-
Yes
HDMI
-
Yes
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
27MP41D-BS
27" IPS Full HD Monitor with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design