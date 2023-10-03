We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27-inch QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with USB Type C, Daisy Chain
Stunning Image Quality
2560 x 1440 QHD IPS
sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10
Ergonomics
Ergo Dual Stand with C-Clamp & Grommet
Various Movement of Dual Display
User Convenience
Daisy Chain (USB Type-C™ / DisplayPort)
USB Type-C™
Why You Need LG QHD Monitor Ergo Dual for Your Work Postures
Daisy Chain for True Dual- monitor Usage
Ergo Dual monitor allows you to connect dual monitors and laptops to create a productive workstation.
*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The feature is NOT compatible with Mac devices that have Apple M1 chip.
A Comfortable and Flexible Workstation Setup
Easy Installation
*To install the Ergo stand on the table, the table should be less than 75mm (2.9 inches) thick for C-Clamp or have the table hole more than 45mm (1.7 inches) size for Grommet.
All Spec
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Size (Inch)
-
27
-
Size (cm)
-
68.466cm
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
350 cd/m²
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
-
350 cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Colour Weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes (1ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (in 1ea/out 1ea)
-
USB-C
-
Yes (1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
-
Yes (QHD/60Hz)
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
65W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
38W
-
Borderless Design
-
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Tilt
-
-5 ~ +15 º
-
Swivel
-
Monitor1 (Left): -10˚~ 90˚, Monitor2 (Right): 10˚~ -90˚, Arm: ±335˚
-
Height Range
-
150mm
-
Down Height
-
99.5mm
-
Pivot
-
Monitor1 (Left) : 0~90º (Clockwise), Monitor2 (Right) : 0~90º (Counterclockwise), Dual Bar : 0~90º (Clockwise)
-
Extend/Retract
-
210 mm
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
OneClick Stand
-
Yes
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1227.1 x 613.0 x 590.0mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
732 x 568 x 374mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
17.0kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
9.5kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
23.5kg
-
Adapter
-
Yes (2ea)
-
Power Cord
-
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
Display Port
-
Yes (2ea)
-
USB Type C
-
Yes
-
Warranty
-
3 year parts and labour
-
Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
Buy Directly
27QP88D-BS
27-inch QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with USB Type C, Daisy Chain