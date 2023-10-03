About Cookies on This Site

32" Class QHD LED IPS Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™ (31.5" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

32" Class QHD LED IPS Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™ (31.5" Diagonal)

32QK500-W

32" Class QHD LED IPS Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™ (31.5" Diagonal)

Specs

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

32" Flat

Panel Type

IPS

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2727 x 0.2727 mm

Response Time (GTG)

8ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate

75Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Brightness

250cd/m²(Min.), 300cd/m² (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)

Viewing Angle

178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Haze 25%, 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes x 2

DisplayPort

Yes x 1

Headphone Out

Yes

Mini DisplayPort

Yes x 1

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240, 50/60Hz

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

less than 0.5W

DC Off (Max)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

46.0W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

30.9W

Power Consumption (Max.)

50.0W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Adaptive Sync

RADEON FreeSync™

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

On Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

28.5" x 20.4" x 8.7"

Without Stand (WxHxD)

28.5" x 16.7" x 1.7"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

32.6" x 23.6" x 8.4"

With Stand Weight

12.6lbs

Without Stand Weight

11.9lbs

Shipping Weight

19.6lbs

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Wall Mount Size (mm)

100 x 100 mm

S/W Install CD

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

719192620711

Country of Origin

China

SOUND

Speaker

Not available

