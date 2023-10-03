About Cookies on This Site

Full HD 1080p LED TV - 22" Class (21.5" Diag)

Full HD 1080p LED TV - 22" Class (21.5" Diag)

22LJ4540

Full HD 1080p LED TV - 22" Class (21.5" Diag)

SUMMARY

Diagonal Class

22 inches

Diagonal Size

21.5 inches

Resolution

1920 X 1080

Display Type

IPS

Display Format

Full HD 1080p

HDMI Port(s)

1 HDMI 2.0

Speaker System

2ch Speaker System

Other Features

Triple XD engine, Flicker Safe, Eye Comfort Mode, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care

PANEL

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)

68%

Colour Bit

8bit (6bit plus FRC)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M colours

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.24795 x 0.24795

Brightness (Typ.)

180 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio (DFC)

5M:1

Response Time_Typ. (GTG)

14ms

Viewing Angle

R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)

Surface Treatment

non Glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI

1 EA, HDMI 1.3

TUNER INPUT

Digital

ATSC

Analog

NTSC

SPEAKER

Type

Internal

Input

3W x 2

POWER

Type (w/ Watt)

Adapter (24W)

Input

100~240V

Normal On(Typ.)

2W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

1W

DC Off (Max.)

0.5W

SPECIAL FEATURES

HDCP

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Caption

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Eye Comfort Mode

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Auto / Manual Clock

Yes

On/ Off Time

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Picture Mode

Vivid/ Standard/ APS/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/ Expert2

Triple XD engine

Yes

ARC-PC

16:9, 4:3

ARC-Video

16:9 - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Just Scan – DTV, HDMI (720p and up) / Original - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Full Wide - DTV, ATV / 4:3 - DTV, ATV, HDMI / 14:9 - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Zoom - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV,HDMI

WALL MOUNT

VESA

75x75

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

FCC-B

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Remote Controller

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

20.0" x 5.8" x 14.1"

Without Stand (WxHxD)

20.0" x 2.1" x 12.5"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

26.0" x 15.0" x 5.0"

With Stand Weight

6.6 lbs

Without Stand Weight

6.4 lbs

Shipping Weight

9.3 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192608979

What people are saying