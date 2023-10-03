We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HD 720p LED TV - 28" Class (27.5" Diag)
All Spec
-
Diagonal Class
-
28 inches
-
Diagonal Size
-
27.5 inches
-
Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Display Format
-
720p HD
-
HDMI Port(s)
-
1
-
Speaker System
-
2ch Speaker System
-
Other Features
-
Triple XD engine, Flicker Safe, Eye Comfort Mode, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
-
Resolution
-
1366x768
-
Panel Type
-
ADS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)
-
68%
-
Colour Bit
-
8bit (6bit plus FRC)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
16.7M colours
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.44475 x 0.44925
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
200 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
-
5M:1
-
Response Time_Typ. (GTG)
-
8ms
-
Viewing Angle
-
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)
-
Surface Treatment
-
non Glare
-
HDMI
-
1 EA, HDMI 1.3
-
USB 2.0
-
1EA, USB 2.0
-
Digital
-
ATSC
-
Analog
-
NTSC
-
Type
-
Internal
-
Input
-
5W x 2
-
Type (w/ Watt)
-
Adapter (32W)
-
Input
-
100~240V
-
Normal On(Typ.)
-
28W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
-
1W
-
DC Off (Max.)
-
0.5W
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Caption
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Eye Comfort Mode
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Auto / Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On/ Off Time
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
Vivid/ Standard/ APS/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/ Expert2
-
Triple XD engine
-
Yes
-
ARC-PC
-
16:9, 4:3
-
ARC-Video
-
16:9 - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Just Scan – DTV, HDMI (720p and up) / Original - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Full Wide - DTV, ATV / 4:3 - DTV, ATV, HDMI / 14:9 - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Zoom - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV,HDMI
-
VESA
-
100x100
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
FCC-B
-
Yes
-
Remote Controller
-
Yes
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
-
25.3" x 7.3" x 17.1"
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
25.3" x 2.3" x 15.6"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
31" x 4.3" x 17.2"
-
With Stand Weight
-
10.4 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
-
9.9 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
13.7 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
-
719192608993
