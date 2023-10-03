About Cookies on This Site

27" Class Ultra HD 4K IPS Monitor (27" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

27” Class Ultra HD 4K IPS Monitor (27” Diagonal)

27MU67-B

27” Class Ultra HD 4K IPS Monitor (27” Diagonal)

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size (Inches)

27 Inch

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

sRGB 99%

Colour Depth

10bit (8bit + A-FRC)

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.1554 x 0.1554

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Screen Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness

300 cd/m²

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio (DFC)

5M:1

Response Time (ms) (GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle

178 / 178

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating (3H), Anti-Glare

FEATURE

FreeSync

Yes

Game Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync Mode

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

Auto Resolution

-

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Screen Split

Yes

Picture Mode

-

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

-

Plug & Play

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

VESA Compatible Wall Mount

100mm x 100mm

Speakers

-

Key Lock

-

Response Time Control

-

INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

-

DVI-D

-

HDMI

Yes x2 (ver 2.0)

Display Port

Yes x1 (ver 1.2)

Mini Display Port

Yes x1 (ver 1.2)

ThunderBolt™

-

USB

-

Headphone Out

Yes

PC Audio In

-

POWER

Input

100-240V

Normal Consumption On (Typical)

36W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.5W

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-5° ~ 35°

Swivel (Angle)

-45° ~ +45°

Height Adjust (mm)

Yes (130mm range)

Pivot

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Set with stand (WxDxH)

643 x 250 x 438.6 mm

Set without stand (WxDxH)

643 x 55.6 x 381.2 mm

Box (WxDxH)

830 x 182 x 447 mm

Set with Stand

7.7 kg

Set without Stand

5.3 kg

Box

9.7 kg

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

-

DVI-D

-

HDMI

Yes

USB

-

DisplayPort

-

UPC CODE

UPC Code

719192 197671

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

STANDARD

ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

EPEAT

Yes (Gold)

SOUND

Speaker

Not available

