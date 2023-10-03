About Cookies on This Site

Specs

Reviews

Support

25UM55-P

25" Class 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor (25.0" Diagonal)

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size (inches)

25 inch

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

8bit, 16.7M Colours

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2286mm x 0.2286mm

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Screen Resolution

2560 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m²)

250cd/㎡

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

5M:1

Response Time (ms) (GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle (°)

178°/178°

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating (3H), Anti-Glare

FEATURES

Speakers

-

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

-

Plug & Play

Yes

Pivot / Height Adjustable

- / -

VESA Compatible Wall Mount

75mm x 75mm

INTERFACE

Input

HDMI x 2, DisplayPort

Output

Headphone Out

POWER

Input

100-240V

Normal Consumption on (Typical)

31W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Set with stand (WxDxH)

609 x 188 x 383

Set without stand (WxDxH)

609 x 55 x 287

Box (WxDxH)

682 x 355 x 131

Set with Stand (kg)

4.0

Set without Stand (kg)

3.7

Box (kg)

5.54

ACCESSORY

Cable

Power Cord, HDMI

Others

-

PANEL SPECIFICATIONS

Screen size (inches)

25"

Screen Resolution

2560 x 1080

UPC CODE

UPC Code

719192 194922

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

