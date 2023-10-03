About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
29” Class 21:9 UltraWide™ IPS Curved Monitor (29” Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

29” Class 21:9 UltraWide™ IPS Curved Monitor (29” Diagonal)

29UC97C-B

29” Class 21:9 UltraWide™ IPS Curved Monitor (29” Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size (inches)

29 Inch

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

sRGB 99%

Colour Depth

8 bit

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2628 x 0.2628

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Screen Resolution

2560 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m²)

300 cd/m²

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio (DFC)

Mega

Response Time (ms) (GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle (°)

178°/178°

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating (3H), Anti-Glare

FEATURES

FreeSync

-

Game Mode

-

Black Stabilizer

-

Dynamic Action Sync Mode

-

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

SIX Axis Control

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Dual Controller

-

Auto Resolution

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Screen Split

Yes

Speakers

Yes (7Wx2)

Picture Mode

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

VESA Compatible Wall Mount

100mm x 100mm Wall Mount bracket is not included in the package. Contact LG offices for bracket related inquiries.

INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

-

DVI-D

-

HDMI

Yes (x2)

Display Port

Yes

Mini Display Port

-

ThunderBolt™

Yes (x2)

USB

Yes (x2)

Headphone Out

Yes

PC Audio In

-

POWER

Input

100-240V

Normal Consumption on (Typical)

50W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1.2W

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-5° ~ 15°

Swivel (Angle)

-

Height Adjust (mm)

-

Pivot

-

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Set with stand (WxDxH)

700.9 x 225.6 x 420.9 mm

Set without stand (WxDxH)

700.9 x 99 x 316.5 mm

Box (WxDxH)

758 x 140 x 414 mm

Set with Stand

6.2 kg

Set without Stand

5.5 kg

Box

8.2 kg

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

-

DVI-D

-

HDMI

Yes

USB

-

DisplayPort

-

UPC CODE

UPC

719192 198197

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

What people are saying