29" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor (29" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

29" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor (29" Diagonal)

29UM68-P

29" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor (29" Diagonal)

29UM68-P
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

29"

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)

sRGB over 99%

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

8bits (6bit+FRC), 16.7M

Pixel Pitch

0.2628 mm x 0.2628 mm

Response Time

5ms (High)

Refresh Rate

75Hz

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

Contrast Ratio (DFC)

5M:1

Viewing Angle

178/178 (CR≥10)

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI (ver 1.4)

2

DisplayPort (ver1.2)

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100 ~ 240V

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Yes

Ratio

Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1:1

PIP

In Screen Split

PBP

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

FreeSync

Yes (DP 48~75Hz)

Game mode

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes (included in Picture Mode)

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Screen Split 2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

Dual EDID (H/W)

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-5~20 Degree

Audio Output

MaxxAudio 5Wx2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Without Stand (WxHxD)

27.7" x 12.9" x 2.5"

With Stand (WxHxD)

27.7" x 16.3" x 8.1"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

30.8" x 17" x 5.7"

With Stand Weight

11.5 lbs

Shipping Weight

16.6 lbs

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA® Size (mm)

75 x 75

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

Yes

Manual

Yes

Cable Holder

Yes

STANDARD

TCO

Yes (6.0)

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

EPA

Yes

ErP

Yes

EPEAT Gold

Yes

Windows

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192199361

What people are saying