29" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10 (29" Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
29"
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
-
sRGB 99% (Typ)
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
-
8bits( 6bit+FRC), 16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
-
0.2628x0.2628
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
5ms (High)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness
-
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Viewing Angle
-
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare 3H
-
HDMI
-
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100~240V
-
Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)
-
32W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
Picture Mode
-
(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game), (HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard
-
Ratio
-
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2
-
PIP
-
PIP mode in Screen Split
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Game mode
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
-
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR 10
-
Speaker
-
Yes 5W x 2
-
Audio Tuning
-
MAXXAudio®
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
-
27.5" x 16.2" x 8.2"
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
27.5" x 12.5" x 3.0"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
32.4" x 16.3" x 6.3"
-
With Stand Weight
-
11.5 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
-
10.4 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
16.5 lbs
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-
-5~15 Degree
-
VESA size (mm)
-
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
-
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Manual
-
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
-
Yes
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
Windows 10
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labor
-
UPC
-
719192617421
