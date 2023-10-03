About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
29" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10 (29" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

29" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10 (29" Diagonal)

29WK600-W

29" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10 (29" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

29"

Panel Type

IPS

Color Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB 99% (Typ)

Color Depth(Number of Colors)

8bits( 6bit+FRC), 16.7M

Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.2628x0.2628

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (High)

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Brightness

300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1000:1 (Typ)

Viewing Angle

178/178 (CR≥10)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes x 2

DisplayPort

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240V

Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)

32W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game), (HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard

Ratio

Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2

PIP

PIP mode in Screen Split

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Color Calibrated

Yes

Adaptive Sync

AMD FreeSync™

Game mode

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

On Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

One Click Stand Set-up

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR 10

SOUND

Speaker

Yes 5W x 2

Audio Tuning

MAXXAudio®

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

27.5" x 16.2" x 8.2"

Without Stand (WxHxD)

27.5" x 12.5" x 3.0"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

32.4" x 16.3" x 6.3"

With Stand Weight

11.5 lbs

Without Stand Weight

10.4 lbs

Shipping Weight

16.5 lbs

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

-5~15 Degree

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA size (mm)

100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

S/W Install CD

Yes

Easy Setup Guide

Yes

Manual

Yes

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

ErP

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

719192617421

What people are saying