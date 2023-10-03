We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" UHD 4K 4-Side Virtually Borderless Monitor
All Spec
-
Multi - Size (Inch)
-
31.5
-
Multi - Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Multi - Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
sRGB 99%
-
Multi - Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
10bit (8bit + A-FRC)
-
Multi - Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Multi - Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Multi - Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Multi - Brightness (Typ.)
-
Typical 350nits, Min 280nits
-
Multi - Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1300:1 (Typ)
-
Multi - (DFC)
-
Mega, On/Off
-
Multi - (GTG)
-
5ms (High)
-
Multi - Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Multi - Surface Treatment (Glare/non Glare)
-
Anti-Glare 3H
-
Signal Input - HDMI
-
Yes x2 (ver 2.0)
-
Signal Input - DisplayPort
-
Yes x1 (ver 1.2)
-
Signal Input - USB type-C
-
Yes x1 (ver 3.1 - Gen1) PD 40W / DP Alternate Mode
-
Signal Input - [ Jack Location ]
-
Rear
-
Audio Output - Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Audio Output - [ Jack Location ]
-
Rear
-
Type
-
Rich Bass
-
Audio Output
-
5W x 2
-
Input/Output - Type
-
Adapter (140W)
-
Input/Output - Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Consumption - Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)
-
50W
-
Consumption - Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
0.5W
-
Consumption - DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
HDMI - H-Frequency
-
30 ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI - V-Frequency
-
56 ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort - H-Frequency
-
30 ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort - V-Frequency
-
56 ~ 61Hz
-
FreeSync - V-Frequency
-
40 ~ 60Hz (HDMI / DP)
-
USB-C - H-Frequency
-
30 ~ 135kHz
-
USB-C - V-Frequency
-
56 ~ 61Hz
-
PC - HDMI
-
3840 x 2160@60Hz
-
PC - DP
-
3840 x 2160@60Hz
-
PC - USB-C
-
3840 x 2160@60Hz
-
Video - HDMI
-
3840 x 2160@60Hz
-
Video - USB-C
-
3840 x 2160@60Hz
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
-
Joystick
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
Off (Power LED ON : White Blinking)
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Bottom
-
Languange - Country
-
Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Japanese, Korean
-
Languange - Number of Language
-
17
-
USB_Down
-
1 (Service Only)
-
4:3 in Wide (ARC: Auto Ratio Control) - PC
-
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
4:3 in Wide (ARC: Auto Ratio Control) - Video
-
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
sRGB
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
HDMI, Yes (2.2)
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Flicker safe
-
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control
-
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
FreeSync
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Silver spray
-
B/Cover
-
White
-
Stand
-
White/Silver spray
-
Base
-
Silver Spray
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
-5º ~ 20º
-
Height (mm)
-
110mm
-
Pivot
-
Yes
-
Dimension (W x D x H) (mm) - Set (With Stand)
-
713.8 X 259.2 X 485.4
-
Dimension (W x D x H) (mm) - Set (Without Stand)
-
713.8 X 44.6 X 410.2
-
Dimension (W x D x H) (mm) - Box
-
927 X 213 X 516
-
Dimension (W x D x H) (mm) - Wall Mount
-
100 x 100
-
Weight (Kg) - Set (with Stand)
-
8.4
-
Weight (Kg) - Set (without Stand)
-
6.5
-
Weight (Kg) - Box
-
12.7
-
Stuffing - Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
216/432/528
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
-
Detached
-
Box Printing Type
-
Off-set
-
Handle
-
Handle
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold (US only)
-
Yes
-
CB
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
KC
-
Yes
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
-
Yes
-
Windows 10
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
USB type-C PD+DP Alt.Mode
-
Yes (VESA only)
-
FreeSync
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
DP to DP
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
USB Type C to C
-
Yes (1.8m Cable, PD+DP, UHD@60Hz)
-
Easy Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
-
Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)
