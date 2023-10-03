About Cookies on This Site

34" Class 21:9 Ultrawide® Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor (34" Diagonal)

34" Class 21:9 Ultrawide® Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor (34" Diagonal)

34UM69G-B

34" Class 21:9 Ultrawide® Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor (34" Diagonal)

All Spec

FEATURES

Screen size

34"

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)

sRBG over 99%

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

6bit+A-FRC, 16.7M colours

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.312 x 0.310

Refresh Rate

75Hz

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Brightness(Typ.)

250cd/m2(Typ),200cd/m2(Min)

Contrast Ratio(Original)

1000:1(Typ.)

Response Time(GTG)

5ms(High), 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction

Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

178/178(CR≥10)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI

Yes (ver1.4)

Display Port

Yes (1.2)

USB C

Yes (DP Alt. Mode)

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240V, 50/60Hz

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Colour Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Super+ Resolution

Yes

4 Screen Split

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

FreeSync

Yes

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

32.6" x 18.3" x 11.0"

Without Stand (WxHxD)

32.6" x 14.6" x 1.6"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

38.7" x 19.2" x 8.3"

With Stand Weight

18.7 lbs

Without Stand Weight

14.1 lbs

Shipping Weight

24.9 lbs

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Wall mount size (mm)

100 x 100

Detachable Base

Yes

Tilt (angle)

-5~20 Degree

Height (mm)

120mm

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes (ver1.4)

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

ErP

Yes

Windows

Yes (win10)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver1.2)

LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

719192609143

What people are saying