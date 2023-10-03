34" Class 21:9 Ultrawide® Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor (34" Diagonal)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Screen size
-
34"
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)
-
sRBG over 99%
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
6bit+A-FRC, 16.7M colours
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.312 x 0.310
-
Refresh Rate
-
75Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness(Typ.)
-
250cd/m2(Typ),200cd/m2(Min)
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
-
1000:1(Typ.)
-
Response Time(GTG)
-
5ms(High), 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
-
178/178(CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare 3H
-
HDMI
-
Yes (ver1.4)
-
Display Port
-
Yes (1.2)
-
USB C
-
Yes (DP Alt. Mode)
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Picture Mode
-
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Colour Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
-
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Super+ Resolution
-
Yes
-
4 Screen Split
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control
-
Yes
-
FreeSync
-
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
-
32.6" x 18.3" x 11.0"
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
32.6" x 14.6" x 1.6"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38.7" x 19.2" x 8.3"
-
With Stand Weight
-
18.7 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
-
14.1 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
24.9 lbs
-
Wall mount size (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Detachable Base
-
Yes
-
Tilt (angle)
-
-5~20 Degree
-
Height (mm)
-
120mm
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes (ver1.4)
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
Windows
-
Yes (win10)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (ver1.2)
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labor
-
UPC
-
719192609143
