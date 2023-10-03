About Cookies on This Site

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor Ergo

front view with the monitor arm on the right
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Ergo
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

Edit and run various programs with the 34-inch 21:9 LG UltraWide™ QHD monitor.

  • SDR
  • HDR
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) : True Colours and Wide View
IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

True Colours and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable colour accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts with 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergo stand, Full Movement of Display, Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level
Various Movement of Display

Be Sleek and More Ergonomic

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

Extend / Retract 0~180mm (Front-Back)

Extend / Retract 0~180mm (Left-Right)

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Tilt ± 25˚

*The figures above are the available range of features.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.
Usage of One Click Mount

One Click Mount

Usage of C-Clamp

C-Clamp & Grommet

Usage of Easy Cable Management

Easy Cable Management

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
icon

Display

icon

Power Delivery

icon

Data

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

90W Powerful Charge

Power Delivery Up to 90W

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

MaxxAudio®

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Improved Visual Comfort
Reader Mode

Improved Visual Comfort

To help lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor, Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance similar to reading a paper book.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a comfortable working environment for your eyes.
Flicker Safe

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 34WP88C Oct 2020. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Curvature

1900R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2021

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2325 x 0.2325

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

86.72

Size [Inch]

34

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

1900R

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

PBP

2PBP

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

USB-C

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

160W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

42W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

940 x 268 x 516

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

814.0 x 359.1 x 90.0

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

814.0 x 614.9 x 448.2(↑) 814.0 x 484.9 x 448.2(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

15.8

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.3

Weight with Stand [kg]

10.2

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440at 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

SOUND

Speaker

7W x 2

Maxx Audio

YES

