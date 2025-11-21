We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor
38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
WQHD+ (3840x1600) Curved (2300R)
Ultra-spacious
productivity
The UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) screen with 2300R curvature and a 3-side borderless design is ideal for multitasking, as it can display multiple programs at once.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Every detail comes to life
With Nano IPS and support for DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) colour gamut on the high-resolution WQHD+ (3840x1600) display, you can experience a wide colour spectrum with detailed colour and contrast.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
Clean and bright HDR
Featuring VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, this monitor offers a wide range of brightness and contrast for an immersive experience when playing the latest HDR games, watching movies, and viewing pictures.
*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)
Multi devices, one monitor
The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer. Also, the built-in KVM feature allows you to control both computers with a single keyboard and mouse.
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM).
*Connect two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. Both cables are included in the package.
*For the dual controller feature, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be on the same network. And this monitor has to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.
PBP & PIP
One screen, multi views
Streamline your multitasking by making use of Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture to connect multiple devices, split your screen, or float a smaller window over your main window.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 38BR85QC in the LG.com Support Menu.
Productivity hub
with easy connectivity
Make the most of your productivity with a monitor featuring RJ45 (LAN port) for wired Ethernet. The USB Type-C™ port supports connection to various devices, data transfer, and up to 90W of power delivery via only a single cable.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The cables included in the package are HDMI, USB-C, USB A-B, HDMI, and DP.
Supported ports
Easy and comfy
Get your perfect viewing angle with the ergonomically designed stand: adjust the height, tilt, and swivel easily to find the position that fits you best.
What’s in the box
1. Stand body 2. Stand base 3. Cable holder 4. Power code 5. HDMI cable 6. DP cable 7. USB A to B cable 8. USB C to C cable
Stand body, Stand base, Cable holder, Power code, HDMI cable, DP cable, USB A to B cable and USB C to C cable in the box.
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
37.5
Display - Resolution
3840 x 1600
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
21:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCIP3 98% (CIE1976)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450 cd/m²
Display - Curvature
2300R
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
Display - Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
INFO
Product name
WQHD+
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360 cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450 cd/m²
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCIP3 90% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCIP3 98% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Curvature
2300R
Panel Type
IPS
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2291 x 0.2291 mm
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
Resolution
3840 x 1600
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
95.29cm
Size [Inch]
37.5
Surface Treatment
AntiGlare
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
Reader Mode
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
Auto Brightness
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
FPS Counter
YES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
GSYNC Compatible
Others (Features)
Switch App(KVM)
PBP
YES (2PBP)
PIP
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
User Defined Key
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
VRR
YES
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
Display Port
YES
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
Others (Accessory)
Cable Holder
Power Cord
YES
USB A to B
YES
USB-C
YES(1ea)
CONNECTIVITY
Built-in KVM
YES
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Headphone out
4pole (Sound+Mic)
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 1600 at 144Hz
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
USB Downstream Port
4x USB3.2 Gen1(USBA)
\1x USB3.2 Gen1(USBC)
USB Upstream Port
1x USB3.2 Gen1
SOUND
Maxx Audio
YES
Speaker
7W x 2
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Borderless Design
3Side Virtually Borderless Design
OneClick Stand
YES
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
DC Output
220W (20.5V / 11A)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
Builtin Power
STANDARD
CE
YES
UL (cUL)
YES
SW APPLICATION
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
Dual Controller
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1058 x 539 x 235mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
896.4 x 394.4 x 110.1mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
896.4 x 593.9 x 306.8mm(Up)
896.4 x 483.9 x 306.8mm(Down)
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.7kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
8.0kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.5kg
