37.5" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Monitor Ergo

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

38WQ88C-W

front view with the monitor arm on the right

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Ergo

37.5" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3840x1600 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
Display
37.5” QHD (3840 x 1600) IPS
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Colour
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
HDR10
Connectivity
USB Type-C™
HDMI 2.0 & DisplayPort 1.4 & USB 3.0
Comfort
Ergonomic Stand
Ambient Light Sensor
Outstanding Colour Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

LG IPS display supports a wide colour spectrum, 95% of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and offers outstanding colour and brightness with the support of HDR10.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS Display

LG IPS monitor displays outstanding colour accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

DCI-P3 95%

With 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, is a great solution for accurate colour display.

HDR10

HDR10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of colour and brightness.
Various Movement of Display

Be Sleek and More Ergonomic

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand* offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, height and tilt as well as providing suitable position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

*Ergo Stand: Extend/Retract 210mm, Swivel ±335°, Height 130mm, Tilt ±25°.
**The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.

C-Clamp & Grommet

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

alt="USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity"

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

90W Powerful Charge

Power Delivery Up to 90W

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a comfortable working environment for your eyes.

Ambient Light Sensor

 

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.

Reader Mode

 

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

 
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Immersive Gaming Experience

Immersive Gaming Experience

AMD FreeSync™

Gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Rich Bass Speaker

10W Stereo Speakers with Rich Bass completes your immersive experience.
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

37.5

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Curvature

2300R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2022

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2291 x 0.2291

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

95.29

Size [Inch]

37.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

2300R

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Auto Brightness

YES

PBP

2PBP

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

DC Extension cable 1.4m Black w/ Holder, stand body cover, top cover, wrench

Display Port

YES

USB-C

YES

SOUND

Rich Bass

YES

Speaker

10W x 2

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

160W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

48W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

988 x 289 x 509

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

895.4 x 393.4 x 97.4

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

895.4 x 763.6 x 513.3(↑) 895.4 x 633.6 x 513.3(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

16.2

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.4

Weight with Stand [kg]

11.1

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 1600 at 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

What people are saying

