About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
NANOCELL CINEMA WHERE TO BUY
NANOCELL CINEMA

A flooded street with people and vehicles floating in the water and buildings crumbling to either side.

NanoCell Cinema.Performance worthy of the big screen.

Turn your home into the movie theatre you've been dreaming of with a TV that's truly cinematic.

The secret to true cinema.

Upgrade movies nights with a cinematic display.

Enjoy the full cinema experience from the comfort of your own home with LG NanoCell TV's Ultra Large Screen.

A large TV mounted against a grey stone wall next to floor-to-ceiling windows in a modern room. The screen shows a red-haired woman holding a bow pointed towards the camera.

Full Array Local Dimming

Dark scenes have entered the picture.

With multiple precisely controlled dimming zones, Full Array Local Dimming offers improved backlight control to deliver deeper blacks. This enhances contrast, revealing a more detailed picture even in dark movie scenes.

Movie battle scene split down the middle. Left shown on conventional TV with dull colors, right shows brighter, more detailed picture as seen on LG NanoCell TV.

An image split down the middle showing different TV dimming technology. The left side shows Edge dimming, the right Full Array Dimming. More detail and sharp definition is shown on the right.

*Full Array Dimming is supported on all sizes of the NANO99, NANO95, and NANO 90 models. It is only available on the 86-inch NANO85 model.
*Compared to conventional LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Think You’Ve Found Your Perfect TV?

Where to Buy

FILMMAKER MODE™

Movies as they're meant to be.

FILMMAKER MODE™ turns off motion smoothing while preserving the original aspect ratios, colours, and frame rates. This accurately delivers the director's original vision, so you experience the film the way they intended.

Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos

See and hear Dolby at its best.

LG NanoCell TVs come with the latest solutions from Dolby. Dolby Vision IQ utilizes metadata and the TVs’ built-in light sensors to optimize picture quality based on content genre and ambient surroundings while Dolby Atmos simultaneously delivers multi-dimensional immersive sound. It’s a powerful combination that delivers a more realistic experience when watching a movie.

The logo of Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos are in line horizontally. Under the logos, a father and a son sitting on a couch are watching television displaying a girl holding a mineral in the middle of black and orange background.

*Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos are supported on all sizes of the NANO99, NANO95, NANO90, and NANO85 models. They are only available on the 86-inch NANO75 model.

HDR 10 Pro

Bring everything you watch to life.

LG's own dynamic range technology, HDR 10 Pro, adjusts brightness to enhance colour, reveal every tiny detail, and bring lifelike clarity to every image — it also intensifies regular HDR content. Now all your favourite movies and shows will be more vivid and vibrant from beginning to end.

A picture of the sea, a seagull on the left, and the cliff on the right with the text of HDR on the upper left is blurry. A picture of the sea, a seagull on the left, and the cliff on the right with the text of HDR 10 Pro on the upper right is clearer and more realistic.

The structural process of HDR 10 Pro showing the output image after LG TV Processing the input image.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Think You’Ve Found Your Perfect TV?

Where to Buy

Auto Calibration

Expert level precision.

Auto Calibration supports high-level, hardware tuning allowing experts to perform fast calibration on LG NanoCell TVs. This ensures that the TV can be tuned to provide optimal image accuracy and helps to prevent potential luminance deviations to guarantee a high-quality picture that will satisfy even those with an expert eye.

An engineer in a workroom is manipulating the controller to tune an image displayed on a monitor.

*Auto Calibration is supported on all sizes of the NANO99, NANO95, NANO90, and NANO85 models. It is only available on the 86-inch NANO75 model.

Entertainment

Now streaming on LG NanoCell.

LG NanoCell TVs support Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV. Now you can enjoy all your favorite movies, TV shows, and documentaries with extraordinary picture quality and immersive sound.

The logo of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV are in line horizontally. Under the logos, a poster of Borat Subsequent Movie Film from Amazon Original, La Casa de Papel from Netflix, WandaVision from Disney+, and Greyhound from Apple TV are also in line horizontally.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2020 Disney and its related entities.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported service may differ by country.

CHOOSE YOUR NANOCELL

The buttons that is move to where to buy and NANOCELL line-up are placed.